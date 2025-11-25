NEUROANIMATION NAMED CES INNOVATION AWARDS® 2026 HONOREE FOR ITS GROUNDBREAKING BRAIN-GROWTH THERAPY

This recognition from CES marks a milestone in how we think about recovery, aging, and the brain. For decades, neuroscience told us that brain volume declines with age. We’ve now proven it can grow.” — Dr. Omar Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuroAnimation

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroAnimation today announced that its NeuroAnimation Therapy has been named a CES Innovation Awards2026 Honoree in the Digital Health category. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.The 2026 program received a record-breaking 3,600+ organization submissions, underscoring the prestige of this recognition ahead of CES2026, the world’s most powerful tech event, taking place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.NeuroAnimation Therapy is the world’s first ever scientifically validated therapy proven to grow the brain—specifically increasing the size of the subiculum and CA3 subregions of the hippocampus, which are critical for memory, movement, and mood regulation.Using immersive high cognitive-motor engagement, the therapy has demonstrated significant gains in stroke recovery, Parkinson’s, aging adults and executive functioning in multiple clinical trials, including SMARTS-2, NEGEV Israel and CNS Portugal.“This recognition from CES marks a milestone in how we think about recovery, aging, and the human brain,” said Dr. Omar Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuroAnimation. “For decades, neuroscience told us that brain volume could only decline with age or injury. We’ve now proven it can grow—safely, predictably, and measurably. NeuroAnimation Therapy shows that the brain’s potential is far greater than we imagined.”The company currently operates the NeuroAnimation Brain Growth and Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio, and is expanding nationwide.“What we’re building at NeuroAnimation is a Star Trek future—one where technology doesn’t hurt us but helps humanity evolve,” said Tom DeSanto, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, best known for producing the X-Men and Transformers film franchises. “We are merging Hollywood storytelling and design with cutting edge neuroscience to create experiences that heal the mind and inspire the spirit. This CES award confirms that the future of healthcare can be imaginative, emotional, and deeply human.”About NeuroAnimationNeuroAnimation is a neuroscience company pioneering therapies that grow the brain. Validated through MRI studies and global clinical trials, NeuroAnimation Therapy enhances hippocampal volume, processing speed, balance, and mood. At it's center in Columbus, Ohio, NeuroAnimation combines medical science, creative design, and digital technology to redefine brain health and human potential.Learn more at www.neuroanimation.com or visit the CES Innovation Awards page About CESCES is the most powerful tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Learn more at CES.tech and follow @CES on social.About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA represents the world’s leading innovators — from startups to global brands — supporting more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES, the most powerful tech event in the world. Learn more at CTA.tech and follow @CTAtech on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.