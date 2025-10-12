Influencer, Jackie starts Stroke Recovery at NeuroAnimation

Jackie Miller James NeuroAnimation Benefits

Jackie, a beauty influencer, survived a stroke more than two years ago. With continued resilience and hope, she starts her recovery at NeuroAnimation

This new therapy represents progress, possibility, and hope for the future — and we are committed to ensuring she has every opportunity to keep moving forward.” — Jackie Miller's Family

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 19, 2023, Jackie Miller James survived a life-threatening aneurysm that forever altered her life. More than two years later, Jackie continues to defy the odds, now entering a new stage of her recovery with NeuroAnimation , a groundbreaking therapy designed to help people with neurological injuries “grow the brain” that translates to restoring mobility, improving cognition, and regaining independence.Once a prominent beauty influencer, Jackie has transformed her journey into one of resilience and hope. Her daughter, Knoxly, remains her constant source of inspiration, while her family has taken on the role of “medical CEOs” — managing every aspect of her care with the precision and strategy of a business.As highlighted in People , Jackie’s sister Nicelle Herrington has spearheaded this approach, overseeing both press and media relations as well as the pursuit of innovative therapies worldwide. This leadership has guided Jackie into NeuroAnimation, a cutting-edge program that represents a new frontier in her rehabilitation.“Jackie’s perseverance continues to inspire us every day,” said her family. “This new therapy represents progress, possibility, and hope for the future — and we are committed to ensuring she has every opportunity to keep moving forward.”Why NeuroAnimation?NeuroAnimation is the only known therapy that produced measurable brain growth in the hippocampus (including the subiculum region). It fuses physics-based motion capture with an immersive underwater world to deliver targeted cognitive-motor training. Clients control a digital avatar using only the impaired limb, prompting continuous planning and problem-solving. In prior studies, it has shown 2× functional gains vs. standard care, with improvements in upper-limb function, cognition, and daily activities.About NeuroAnimationBased in New Albany, Ohio, NeuroAnimation delivers a focused, multi-week program inside a dedicated state of the art theater, led by trained specialists with objective progress tracking. The platform serves active aging, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and neurodegenerative conditions. Learn more: neuroanimation.com The Miller James family remains deeply grateful for the encouragement, prayers, and support received since May 2023. That outpouring of love continues to be a vital source of strength as Jackie’s recovery evolves.Follow Jackie’s journey: Instagram @jaxandroseMedia ContactsFor inquiries regarding Jackie Miller JamesNicelle Herringtonnicelle@nomdeguerrefilms.com • 310-714-2583For inquiries regarding NeuroAnimationMedia Relations, NeuroAnimationinfo@neuroanimation.com • (614) 658-8889

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.