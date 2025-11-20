Kell Well Drilling draws national attention for being a 4th generation trusted water well drilling company

American Well Drilling Company believes in using American made products and has Served Families, Farms, and Businesses with Integrity for Over Eight Decades

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kell Well Drilling Celebrates 85+ Years of Trusted Service Across Northeast IndianaFour Generations Strong • American-Made Equipment • Award-Winning ServiceKell Well Drilling, a fourth-generation, family-owned well-drilling company founded in 1940, proudly announces its continued commitment to providing reliable, high-quality water solutions throughout Northeast Indiana. With more than 85 years of experience, Kell Well Drilling has become one of the most trusted names in the industry…serving generations of homeowners, farmers, and businesses with professionalism, integrity, and unmatched expertise.Serving Allen, Adams, Wells, Kosciusko, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Noble, DeKalb, Steuben, and LaGrange counties, Kell Well Drilling offers comprehensive well-drilling services backed by decades of proven success and award-winning performance.A Legacy Built on Quality and American CraftsmanshipSince its founding, Kell Well Drilling has remained committed to using American-made pumps and materials, ensuring long-lasting, dependable well systems for every customer. This commitment to quality craftsmanship has been a pillar of their business across four generations and continues to set them apart in the industry.“Our family has always believed in doing things the right way; using the best equipment, taking care of our customers, and standing behind our work,” said a Kell Well Drilling representative. “Eighty-plus years later, that mission hasn’t changed.”Recognized for ExcellenceKell Well Drilling’s dedication to exceptional service has earned the company multiple industry awards and recognition throughout the region. Their long-standing reputation has made them the go-to provider for residential, agricultural, and commercial well solutions.The Community’s Most Trusted Water ExpertsKnown for honesty, reliability, and hands-on experience passed down through generations, Kell Well Drilling continues to deliver the highest standard of work in the region. Whether drilling new wells, maintaining existing systems, or offering expert consultation, the company remains committed to providing clean, dependable water for families and businesses alike.About Kell Well DrillingFounded in 1940 and based in Huntertown, Indiana, Kell Well Drilling is a fourth-generation well-drilling company serving 11 counties across Northeast Indiana. The company installs and services residential, commercial, and agricultural wells using American-made pumps and materials. Kell Well Drilling is recognized for its award-winning service, experienced team, and decades-long commitment to customer satisfaction. They are a trusted name and source for quality water and water well drilling . In fact they even have a street named after them. You know they have been building a great business with that background.If you need quality water and a water well driller, call Kell Well Drilling, or check out website at https://kellwelldrilling.com Media Contact:MediaOneLink Inc.7525 Maplecrest road Fort Wayne Indiana 46835Phone: 260-222-7676 x0Email: media@mediaonelink.com

