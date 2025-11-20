Kell Well Drilling draws national attention for being a 4th generation trusted water well drilling company

American Well Drilling Company believes in using American made products and has Served Families, Farms, and Businesses with Integrity for Over Eight Decades

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kell Well Drilling Celebrates 85+ Years of Trusted Service Across Northeast Indiana

Four Generations Strong • American-Made Equipment • Award-Winning Service

Kell Well Drilling, a fourth-generation, family-owned well-drilling company founded in 1940, proudly announces its continued commitment to providing reliable, high-quality water solutions throughout Northeast Indiana. With more than 85 years of experience, Kell Well Drilling has become one of the most trusted names in the industry…serving generations of homeowners, farmers, and businesses with professionalism, integrity, and unmatched expertise.

Serving Allen, Adams, Wells, Kosciusko, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Noble, DeKalb, Steuben, and LaGrange counties, Kell Well Drilling offers comprehensive well-drilling services backed by decades of proven success and award-winning performance.

A Legacy Built on Quality and American Craftsmanship
Since its founding, Kell Well Drilling has remained committed to using American-made pumps and materials, ensuring long-lasting, dependable well systems for every customer. This commitment to quality craftsmanship has been a pillar of their business across four generations and continues to set them apart in the industry.

“Our family has always believed in doing things the right way; using the best equipment, taking care of our customers, and standing behind our work,” said a Kell Well Drilling representative. “Eighty-plus years later, that mission hasn’t changed.”

Recognized for Excellence
Kell Well Drilling’s dedication to exceptional service has earned the company multiple industry awards and recognition throughout the region. Their long-standing reputation has made them the go-to provider for residential, agricultural, and commercial well solutions.

The Community’s Most Trusted Water Experts
Known for honesty, reliability, and hands-on experience passed down through generations, Kell Well Drilling continues to deliver the highest standard of work in the region. Whether drilling new wells, maintaining existing systems, or offering expert consultation, the company remains committed to providing clean, dependable water for families and businesses alike.

About Kell Well Drilling
Founded in 1940 and based in Huntertown, Indiana, Kell Well Drilling is a fourth-generation well-drilling company serving 11 counties across Northeast Indiana. The company installs and services residential, commercial, and agricultural wells using American-made pumps and materials. Kell Well Drilling is recognized for its award-winning service, experienced team, and decades-long commitment to customer satisfaction. They are a trusted name and source for quality water and water well drilling. In fact they even have a street named after them. You know they have been building a great business with that background.

If you need quality water and a water well driller, call Kell Well Drilling, or check out website at https://kellwelldrilling.com

Media Contact:
MediaOneLink Inc.
7525 Maplecrest road Fort Wayne Indiana 46835
Phone: 260-222-7676 x0
Email: media@mediaonelink.com

Eric Kell
Kell Drilling Inc
+1 260-908-5128
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kell Well Drilling draws national attention for being a 4th generation trusted water well drilling company

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Eric Kell
Kell Drilling Inc
+1 260-908-5128
Company/Organization
Mediaonelink LLC
7525 Maplecrest Rd, Ste 220
Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46835
United States
+1 260-222-7676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MediaOneLink LLC is a premier marketing, branding, and public relations agency that helps businesses prosper by creating bold, strategic campaigns that leave a lasting impact. Much like the agencies behind iconic campaigns such as J.G. Wentworth’s “It’s My Money and I Need It Now!”, MediaOneLink develops powerful brand messaging that captures attention, sticks in the minds of consumers, and drives long-term brand recognition. From initial concept to full campaign execution, MediaOneLink handles every step of the branding journey. Whether it's TV and radio spots, viral social media content, influencer partnerships, or full-scale digital rollouts, the team builds creative, story-driven campaigns that resonate with audiences and generate measurable results. What truly sets MediaOneLink apart is its deep understanding of public relations and how it supports branding efforts. The agency not only builds your message; but ensures it’s received well. Through strategic media outreach, reputation management, press releases, and crisis communications, MediaOneLink shapes public perception and positions your business as a leader in your industry. With services tailored to local, regional, and national clients, MediaOneLink delivers the tools, creativity, and experience to help businesses stand out in a crowded market; and thrive. Whether you’re launching a startup, rebranding an established company, or looking to scale nationwide, MediaOneLink is your partner in creating campaigns that people remember and results you can measure.

Media One Link

More From This Author
Kell Well Drilling draws national attention for being a 4th generation trusted water well drilling company
New Woman-Owned Health Care Company, Lawson’s Bridge, Set to Expand Across Indiana
The Scarlet Drip IV Therapy Clinic Gaining National Attention for Holistic Healing Innovations & Women-Owned Leadership
View All Stories From This Author