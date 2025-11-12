New Woman-Owned Health Care Company, Lawson’s Bridge, Set to Expand Across Indiana

Founded by CEO Shirley and inspired by her own family’s medical journey, Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care stands as a compassionate, woman-led mission

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care Expands Compassionate Skilled Nursing Services Across Fort Wayne and BeyondLawson’s Bridge Home Health Care, a woman-owned medical provider specializing in skilled nursing and round-the-clock care, proudly announces its continued growth and commitment to serving patients throughout Fort Wayne and surrounding communities. Offering 24/7, 365-day skilled nursing care, the company stands as one of the region’s most reliable and compassionate home health resources.Founded by one of the regions most successful healthcare leaders, Shirley Malone is known for her empathy, integrity, and deep commitment to community care. Lawson’s Bridge was created with one intention: to provide patients with the highest level of skilled medical support in the comfort of their own homes. Shirley’s passion for service also led her to previously establish Ella’s House, a well-respected non-skilled home health care agency. Together, the two organizations form a complete spectrum of care for patients with both daily living needs and skilled medical requirements.“We are fully staffed with highly trained, experienced nurses who care deeply about the wellbeing of every patient we serve. Our mission has always been to treat people like family…with dignity, compassion, and dependability,” said the company’s founder.Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care currently provides:*Skilled Nursing Care*24/7/365 In-Home Medical Support*Medication Management*Post-Surgery & Post-Hospitalization Care*Chronic Condition Monitoring*Compassionate, Patient-Centered ServicesWith its roots firmly planted in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company is preparing for expansion into multiple cities, aiming to bring high-quality skilled care to even more families who need dependable medical support at home.Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care is actively accepting new patients. Individuals or families seeking skilled nursing care are encouraged to reach out today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.