New Woman-Owned Health Care Company, Lawson’s Bridge, Set to Expand Across Indiana

Founded by CEO Shirley and inspired by her own family’s medical journey, Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care stands as a compassionate, woman-led mission

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care Expands Compassionate Skilled Nursing Services Across Fort Wayne and Beyond

Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care, a woman-owned medical provider specializing in skilled nursing and round-the-clock care, proudly announces its continued growth and commitment to serving patients throughout Fort Wayne and surrounding communities. Offering 24/7, 365-day skilled nursing care, the company stands as one of the region’s most reliable and compassionate home health resources.

Founded by one of the regions most successful healthcare leaders, Shirley Malone is known for her empathy, integrity, and deep commitment to community care. Lawson’s Bridge was created with one intention: to provide patients with the highest level of skilled medical support in the comfort of their own homes. Shirley’s passion for service also led her to previously establish Ella’s House, a well-respected non-skilled home health care agency. Together, the two organizations form a complete spectrum of care for patients with both daily living needs and skilled medical requirements.

“We are fully staffed with highly trained, experienced nurses who care deeply about the wellbeing of every patient we serve. Our mission has always been to treat people like family…with dignity, compassion, and dependability,” said the company’s founder.

Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care currently provides:

*Skilled Nursing Care
*24/7/365 In-Home Medical Support
*Medication Management
*Post-Surgery & Post-Hospitalization Care
*Chronic Condition Monitoring
*Compassionate, Patient-Centered Services

With its roots firmly planted in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company is preparing for expansion into multiple cities, aiming to bring high-quality skilled care to even more families who need dependable medical support at home.

Lawson’s Bridge Home Health Care is actively accepting new patients. Individuals or families seeking skilled nursing care are encouraged to reach out today.

Shirley Malone
Lawson's Bridge Home Healthcare
+1 260-298-7466
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Woman-Owned Health Care Company, Lawson’s Bridge, Set to Expand Across Indiana

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Shirley Malone
Lawson's Bridge Home Healthcare
+1 260-298-7466
Company/Organization
Mediaonelink LLC
7525 Maplecrest Rd, Ste 220
Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46835
United States
+1 260-222-7676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MediaOneLink LLC is a premier marketing, branding, and public relations agency that helps businesses prosper by creating bold, strategic campaigns that leave a lasting impact. Much like the agencies behind iconic campaigns such as J.G. Wentworth’s “It’s My Money and I Need It Now!”, MediaOneLink develops powerful brand messaging that captures attention, sticks in the minds of consumers, and drives long-term brand recognition. From initial concept to full campaign execution, MediaOneLink handles every step of the branding journey. Whether it's TV and radio spots, viral social media content, influencer partnerships, or full-scale digital rollouts, the team builds creative, story-driven campaigns that resonate with audiences and generate measurable results. What truly sets MediaOneLink apart is its deep understanding of public relations and how it supports branding efforts. The agency not only builds your message; but ensures it’s received well. Through strategic media outreach, reputation management, press releases, and crisis communications, MediaOneLink shapes public perception and positions your business as a leader in your industry. With services tailored to local, regional, and national clients, MediaOneLink delivers the tools, creativity, and experience to help businesses stand out in a crowded market; and thrive. Whether you’re launching a startup, rebranding an established company, or looking to scale nationwide, MediaOneLink is your partner in creating campaigns that people remember and results you can measure.

Media One Link

More From This Author
New Woman-Owned Health Care Company, Lawson’s Bridge, Set to Expand Across Indiana
The Scarlet Drip IV Therapy Clinic Gaining National Attention for Holistic Healing Innovations & Women-Owned Leadership
Brave Spray Foam offers latest technology in spray foam installation and cellulose insulation in and around Fort Wayne
View All Stories From This Author