From Nano to Nobel: National Lab Researchers Use MOFs to Solve Big Problems

Building on the foundational Nobel Prize-winning work, researchers at Berkeley Lab and its DOE user facilities continue to push MOF technology to address major global challenges.

For example, at the ALS, a team led by Yaghi traced how MOFs absorb water and engineered new versions to harvest water from the air more efficiently – an important step in designing MOFs that could help ease water shortages in the future. Yaghi is launching this technology through the company Waha, Inc, and working with scientists from the Energy Technologies Area to apply water-absorbing MOFs for in-building technologies and industrial applications.

Another team, led by joint Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley scientist Jeffrey Long, used the ALS to study how flexible MOFs hold natural gas, with potential to boost the driving range of an adsorbed-natural-gas car – an alternative to today’s vehicles. An international team of scientists used the ALS to study the performance of a MOF that traps toxic sulfur dioxide gas at record concentrations; sulfur dioxide is typically emitted by industrial facilities, power plants, and trains and ships, and is harmful to human health and the environment. Others have used the facility to design luminous MOFs, or LMOFs, glowing crystals that can capture mercury and lead to clean contaminated drinking water.

Materials scientists at UC Berkeley and the Molecular Foundry have developed a technique that improves the electrical conductivity of certain MOFs by as much as 10,000 times, expanding the possibilities for these materials, which have historically been electrical insulators. The unprecedented combination of a porous structure and conductivity could enable advanced batteries and other energy storage devices, fuel cells, and gas-to-fuel technology. In another advance, Molecular Foundry researchers developed a self-assembling MOF that could extract gas emissions from the air and convert them into useful chemicals and fuels.

“MOFs are of interest for an extraordinarily broad range of potential applications, including gas separations and storage, catalysis, drug delivery, and chemical sensing. We are often able to use X-rays and neutrons provided by DOE-supported national laboratories to directly probe how small molecules engage with the pores within the structure,” said Long, who is a senior scientist in Berkeley Lab’s Materials Sciences Division and C. Judson King Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at UC Berkeley. “This provides powerful insights into the mechanisms by which an application may be carried out and how the properties of the material might be improved.”

Long’s group has many MOFs in the development pipeline. In addition to the experimental tools provided by user facilities, they rely on computing resources at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), to simulate how a MOF’s atomic structure will interact with different substances, and to model synthesis processes to ensure they can efficiently produce a stable version of their material. The team recently used the Molecular Foundry and NERSC to design and test a zinc, copper, and chlorine-based MOF that can grab oxygen from air at room temperature, an advance that could significantly reduce the cost and energy required to produce pure oxygen for industrial and medical applications.

“Omar Yaghi’s Nobel Prize illustrates how fundamental research, empowered by the capabilities of the DOE national labs, can translate into real-world impact, and how the discovery of MOFs and other reticular materials can unlock entirely new realms of possibility,” said Jeff Neaton, Associate Laboratory Director for Energy Sciences at Berkeley Lab. “We’re thrilled to see this recognition of Omar’s pioneering work and proud to continue building on the foundation in this important materials class he helped create in our programs and at our facilities.”

