Berkeley Lab’s Big Science Stories of 2025

In 2025, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) led groundbreaking research in artificial intelligence, microelectronics, quantum science, and biomanufacturing. Berkeley Lab scientists also learned more about dark energy, discovered a fascinating new molecule, and helped advance geothermal energy systems, to name just a few milestones. And, to round out another great year, former Lab scientist John Clarke was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physics, bringing the number of Nobel Prizes associated with Berkeley Lab scientists to 17.

To celebrate the end of the year, here’s a roundup of some of our biggest stories, which highlight how Berkeley Lab is delivering solutions for science and humankind.