2025 Jet Award Finalists

Five Finalists Announced for the 15th Annual Jet Award Recognizing College Football's Top Return Specialist

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jet Award Foundation is excited to announce the five finalists for the 2025 Jet Award, which honors the nation's top return specialist in college football. Celebrating its 15th year, the Jet Award continues to recognize the electrifying talents of players who excel on punt and kickoff returns.Named in honor of Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, the award ceremony will take place at the Jet Award Gala on April 2nd, 2026, at Steelhouse Omaha . Last year's recipient, Kaden Wetjen from Iowa, exemplified the skill and impact that the Jet Award celebrates.The five finalists represent the best of the best from across the country, showcasing exceptional ability and game-changing talent in the return game. The 2025 winner will be selected by a distinguished panel of voters, including media members from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), former Jet Award winners, and the award’s co-founders Johnny Rodgers and William Reed."I congratulate the five exceptional finalists for the 2025 Jet Award. These talented individuals exemplify excellence, dedication, and sportsmanship. It's inspiring to see such outstanding talent recognized, and I am proud to celebrate their achievements as we continue to honor the best in college football special teams," said Johnny Rodgers, 1972 Heisman Trophy winner and co-founder of the Jet Award.Proceeds from the Gala go towards the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship. Since 2017 the scholarship has provided aid to more than 500 students attending Metropolitan Community College, majoring in career and trade programs of study.For more information about the Jet Award and the upcoming gala, visit Thejetaward.com.Five Finalist for 2025 Jet AwardCaullin Lacy, WR, Sr, Louisville (2nd in combined Kick Return yards 656 yards) 2 Punt return TDsRyan Niblett, WR, SO, Texas (1st in Punt Return AVG 24.7, 3rd in combined kick return yards 576) 2 PR TDsJadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame, (1st in Kickoff Return AVG 37.5) 2 KOR TDsVicari Swain, CB, Soph, South Carolina (5th in Punt Return AVG 18.6) 3 punt return TDsKaden Wetjen, Iowa: (Leads nation in combined Kick Return yards 729 yards), 3 total return TDs

