2025 Mister Football Watchlist

The 2025 Mister Football Trophy will be be presented at the 2026 Jet Award Gala April 9th

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watchlist for the 2025“Mister Football” Award for the State of NebraskaThe early group of candidates for the 2025 Mister Football Award in the state of Nebraska contains a wide range of positions, schools and D-1 offers. The preseason watch list is a product of discussions with members of the Hurrdat Sport team, high school coaches and local media.The voting for the award will be conducted during the season to narrow down the list of players from across the state to the top ten at the beginning of October and then a fab five at the beginning of November.The Mister Football Trophy is designed and sculpted by Joe Putjenter of Artistic Sign and Design. The image on the trophy is that of former Omaha University and NFL QB Marlin Briscoe. Putjenter created the Briscoe statue on the UNO campus and thought the trophy would be a great way to honor the South Omaha Native and the NFLs’ first black starting QB. Acura of Omaha and Superior Honda of Omaha are helping to sponsor the trophy that will be presented at the Jet Award Gala on April 9th, 2026, at Baxter Arena.The Mister Football trophy will be one of four trophies handed out that night.For more information about The Jet Award Gala or the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship visit TheJetAward.com.The 23-member, Mr. Football preseason watch list is as follows:Class of 2026Will Anderson/Bellevue West QBSolomon Baker/Millard South DEKip Brigham/Wahoo RBLeighton Burbach/Norfolk Catholic OTJaron Cannon/Omaha North RBTyrell Chatman/North Star SMax Clark LB/Omaha NorthBarry Fries/Elkhorn North LBAmarion Jackson/Millard South WRIsaac Jensen/Millard South TEDarion Jones/Omaha North CBKeian Kaiser/Sidney LBKaprice Keith/Omaha Central ATHCorbin Kyes /Central City RBBryce Lakers/Gretna QBJase Reynolds/Elkhorn North LBJett Thomalla/Millard South QBLanden Von Seggern/Millard South OLNelsyn Wheeler/Millard South RBClass of 2027Kylonn Haynie/ Omaha Central RBTay Tay Jenkins/Omaha Westside RBTory Pittman/ Omaha Central SBraylen Warren/ Omaha Westside QB

