2025 Mister Football Watchlist
The 2025 Mister Football Trophy will be be presented at the 2026 Jet Award Gala April 9thOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watchlist for the 2025“Mister Football” Award for the State of Nebraska
The early group of candidates for the 2025 Mister Football Award in the state of Nebraska contains a wide range of positions, schools and D-1 offers. The preseason watch list is a product of discussions with members of the Hurrdat Sport team, high school coaches and local media.
The voting for the award will be conducted during the season to narrow down the list of players from across the state to the top ten at the beginning of October and then a fab five at the beginning of November.
The Mister Football Trophy is designed and sculpted by Joe Putjenter of Artistic Sign and Design. The image on the trophy is that of former Omaha University and NFL QB Marlin Briscoe. Putjenter created the Briscoe statue on the UNO campus and thought the trophy would be a great way to honor the South Omaha Native and the NFLs’ first black starting QB.
Acura of Omaha and Superior Honda of Omaha are helping to sponsor the trophy that will be presented at the Jet Award Gala on April 9th, 2026, at Baxter Arena.
The Mister Football trophy will be one of four trophies handed out that night.
The 23-member, Mr. Football preseason watch list is as follows:
Class of 2026
Will Anderson/Bellevue West QB
Solomon Baker/Millard South DE
Kip Brigham/Wahoo RB
Leighton Burbach/Norfolk Catholic OT
Jaron Cannon/Omaha North RB
Tyrell Chatman/North Star S
Max Clark LB/Omaha North
Barry Fries/Elkhorn North LB
Amarion Jackson/Millard South WR
Isaac Jensen/Millard South TE
Darion Jones/Omaha North CB
Keian Kaiser/Sidney LB
Kaprice Keith/Omaha Central ATH
Corbin Kyes /Central City RB
Bryce Lakers/Gretna QB
Jase Reynolds/Elkhorn North LB
Jett Thomalla/Millard South QB
Landen Von Seggern/Millard South OL
Nelsyn Wheeler/Millard South RB
Class of 2027
Kylonn Haynie/ Omaha Central RB
Tay Tay Jenkins/Omaha Westside RB
Tory Pittman/ Omaha Central S
Braylen Warren/ Omaha Westside QB
