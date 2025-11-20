Institute for Integrative Therapies Selected as a Clinical Trial Site for Cybin’s EMBRACE and EXTEND Psilocin Studies

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Integrative Therapies (IIT), Minnesota’s leading psychedelic medicine clinic, is proud to announce its official selection as a clinical trial site for Cybin’s EMBRACE and EXTEND studies—two groundbreaking clinical trials evaluating psilocin-based therapeutics for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Cybin, a clinical-stage publicly traded company developing next-generation psychedelic-derived mental health therapies, selected IIT as one of its U.S. research partners due to IIT’s established expertise, rigorous clinical infrastructure, and track record of excellence in psychedelic medicine interventions.

A Major Milestone for Minnesota’s Psychedelic Research Landscape

This selection further solidifies IIT as one of the premier destinations for psychedelic research in the Midwest. IIT was the first clinic of its kind in Minnesota and continues to lead the region in delivering innovative, evidence-based psychedelic therapies while contributing to the national research ecosystem.

“With the addition of Cybin’s EMBRACE and EXTEND trials, IIT is helping bring the next generation of psychedelic medicines to patients who desperately need new options,” said Manoj Doss, DO, Founder and CEO of IIT and Principal Investigator for the Cybin EMBRACE and EXTEND studies. “We are honored to partner with Cybin in advancing the science and expanding access to modern, transformative care.”

About the EMBRACE and EXTEND Studies

Cybin’s EMBRACE and EXTEND programs investigate the safety, efficacy, and durability of psilocin-based treatments for individuals living with Major Depressive Disorder. These studies are part of Cybin’s broader mission to create fast-acting, scalable, more predictable psychedelic therapeutics suitable for real-world clinical practice.

Enrollment is expected to begin in February 2026 at IIT’s Eden Prairie research clinic, with opportunities for eligible individuals across Minnesota.

Strengthening IIT’s Expanding Research Portfolio

“We started IIT as a first-of-its-kind clinic in Minnesota, committed to bringing safe, ethical, and effective psychedelic medicine to our community,” said Ranji Varghese, MD, Chief Medical Officer at IIT and Principal Investigator for the COMPASS Pathways psilocybin study. “These partnerships represent the next chapter—one that will help launch a new wave of therapies in the coming years.”

Call for Local Clinician Partnership

As IIT prepares to launch the Cybin trials, the team is seeking to collaborate with clinicians, therapists, mental health professionals, and medical providers across the Twin Cities and the Midwest who may have patients appropriate for referral.

Lunch-and-learn sessions with Dr. Doss and Dr. Varghese will be available for organizations wanting to learn more.

About the Institute for Integrative Therapies

The Institute for Integrative Therapies (IIT), located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a pioneering clinic specializing in psychedelic medicine, clinical research, and integrative mental health. Founded by Dr. Manoj Doss, IIT combines clinical excellence, compassionate care, and rigorous research to expand access to innovative treatments for depression, anxiety, trauma, and chronic mental health conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.