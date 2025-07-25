IIT launches psilocybin depression trial as part of COMPASS Pathways’ global Phase 3 study on treatment-resistant depression.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute for Integrative Therapies Launches Psilocybin Depression Study in Collaboration with COMPASS Pathways

The Institute for Integrative Therapies (IIT), a pioneer in psychedelic medicine, is proud to announce the official launch of its participation in the global COMPASS Pathways clinical trial evaluating COMP360 psilocybin treatment for

treatment-resistant depression (TRD). IIT is one of only a select group of sites worldwide conducting this groundbreaking Phase 3 research.

This marks a major milestone for IIT and for mental health care in the Midwest, bringing cutting-edge psychedelic medicine research to patients struggling with severe, treatment-resistant depression. The COMPASS study is the most advanced clinical program of its kind and has the potential to transform how major depression is treated globally.

“This is a historic moment for IIT and for patients in our region,” said Dr. Manoj Doss, Founder and CEO of IIT. “We’re honored to contribute to the global evidence base for psilocybin therapy and will use this to launch additional psychedelic studies in the near future.”

IIT brings a robust foundation in psychedelic medicine and patient-centered care, with a seasoned research team and the most experienced ketamine-assisted psychotherapy program in Minnesota.

The COMPASS Pathways Phase 3 program builds on earlier findings that a single dose of COMP360 psilocybin, in conjunction with psychological support, may offer rapid and lasting relief for individuals with TRD. IIT will enroll eligible participants through a rigorous screening process and provide care in accordance with the trial’s highly structured protocol.

