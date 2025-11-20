Georgia DNR Announces Chris Harper as New Director of Wildlife Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces the selection of Chris Harper as the next Director of the Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) , effective December 1, 2025.

Harper has worked with the WRD since 1999, most recently serving as Assistant Chief of Fisheries Management Section. Over his career, he has held roles as a fisheries biologist, statewide fish hatchery coordinator, and fisheries technician, gaining extensive experience in resource management, facility operations, and staff development. He is committed to promoting sound stewardship of Georgia’s natural resources and expanding opportunities for outdoor enjoyment.

Harper holds a master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries biology from Clemson University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Armstrong State University. He enjoys fishing, hiking, and woodworking, and lives in Watkinsville with his wife and three children.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected as the next Director of the Wildlife Resources Division. I’m proud to lead such a dedicated team and look forward to building on our strong foundation to conserve Georgia’s wildlife and enhance outdoor experiences for everyone,” stated Harper.

As Director, Harper will lead DNR’s division that is tasked with conserving and promoting fishing, hunting, and wildlife resources through management, education, and scientific research. The WRD is comprised of four sections: Game Management, Fisheries Management, Wildlife Conservation, and Communication, Education and Outreach.

“Chris Harper brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and dedication to this role,” said DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon. “His extensive knowledge and steadfast commitment to conservation make him exceptionally qualified to lead the Wildlife Resources Division. I am confident his leadership will be instrumental as we continue our mission to protect and conserve Georgia’s wildlife and natural resources.”

Harper succeeds current WRD Director Ted Will, who will retire in December following more than 25 years of dedicated service to the Department.

The mission of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is to sustain, enhance, protect, and conserve Georgia's natural, historic and cultural resources for present and future generations, while recognizing the importance of promoting the development of commerce and industry that utilize sound environmental practices.