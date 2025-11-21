YGBW members participate in LIVESTRONG, a free cancer survivorship program designed to rebuild strength and confidence over 12 weeks. President and CEO, Bertram L. Lawson II, receives the results of his EVOLT 360 Body Composition scan – integrating his fitness goals with tangible health outcomes.

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine announced that it earned re-certification by the Medical Fitness Association, a prestigious national distinction.

Medical Fitness certification is rigorous and demonstrates our commitment to helping members of our community recover from illness or injury – and our desire to prevent chronic disease.” — Veronica Lopez, RN, VP of Health Strategies

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YMCA of Greater Brandywine Earns National Re-Certification as a Medical Fitness Facility

Reflects Commitment to Safe, Evidence-Based Health Programming

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine is proud to announce that all branches in its association have earned re-certification as Certified Medical Fitness Facilities by the Medical Fitness Association (MFA). MFA certification is a prestigious national distinction awarded to organizations that meet the highest standards for safety, quality and clinical integration in health and wellness programs.

Re-certification affirms YGBW’s commitment to delivering evidence-based programs, safe exercise environments and collaborative care models that support the health and well-being of individuals across Chester County. YGBW remains one of a select group of facilities nationwide; the only YMCA organization in the country– and the only organization in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - to achieve and maintain this certification.

“Medical Fitness certification is a rigorous and comprehensive process,” says Veronica Lopez, RN, VP of Health Strategies at YGBW. “Achieving re-certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence in helping members of our community recover from illness or injury – and our desire to prevent chronic disease in our community.”

Why MFA Certification Matters

As part of MFA’s Medical Fitness Facility Certification process, the organization evaluates fitness facilities on nearly 200 standards across:

• Safety and risk management

• Clinical oversight and evidence-based programming

• Staff qualifications and continuing education

• Chronic disease prevention and management

• Facility operations and emergency preparedness

• Member experience and outcomes tracking

MFA certification provides assurance that YGBW programs are structured, supervised and continuously evaluated to support participants’ health - whether managing a chronic condition, transitioning from clinical care or building lifelong healthy habits.

“The MFA certification elevates our ability to serve our community with deeper purpose and greater impact,” says Bertram L. Lawson II, President & CEO of YGBW. “As the only YMCA in the nation and fitness organization in Pennsylvania to earn this designation, I’m proud to lead our movement forward in this important work.”

Commitment to Medically Integrated Fitness

YGBW offers a full suite of health and wellness services designed to help individuals prevent illness, manage chronic disease and recover with confidence. Programs include:

• LIVESTRONG: Cancer recovery and survivorship

• A Matter of Balance: Falls prevention education

• Enhance Fitness: Functional fitness program

• Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring: Supporting a healthy circulatory system

YGBW partners with healthcare providers to ensure that patients are supported during and after medical care – to help ease their transition and support long-term health.

In March, YGBW will be piloting an enhanced version of its popular falls prevention program, A Matter of Balance, at its Coatesville branch. In partnership with Elite Therapy Solutions, participants in the pilot will receive a functional fitness assessment performed by an Elite Physical Therapist.

“Having a clinician perform a functional evaluation within the setting of the Y is game-changing,” shares Lopez. “We are truly meeting members where they are to break down barriers to health – and are grateful to the team at Elite for sharing our vision for connected and community-driven healthcare. By working collaboratively with healthcare providers, we are committed to lowering the incidence of chronic disease in our community.”

With eight branches across Chester County, YGBW integrates wellness, community and clinical expertise to ensure that people of all ages and abilities have the support they need to thrive.

About the YMCA of Greater Brandywine:

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) is a leading non-profit organization committed to building community, serving more than 90,000 people throughout Chester County. YGBW operates nine Branches and Program Centers and one Fit Truk, providing life-changing programs to nurture the potential of every child, promote healthy living for all and foster social responsibility. YGBW raises funds to provide financial assistance to those unable to pay the standard rates. In 2024, $2.5 million was provided to more than 11,000 individuals to ensure they had access to childcare, summer camp, programs and memberships at YGBW. To learn more, visit ymcagbw.org.

