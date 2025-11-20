YMCA of Greater Brandywine Summer Camps Earn ACA Accreditation

A YGBW camper learns to play hockey at Camp Coatesville, one of eight YGBW summer camp locations accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA). A teen camper demonstrates team spirit at YGBW’s annual Teen Titan showdown, a day of team-building and friendly competition among teen campers from all YGBW summer camp locations.

Reflects Commitment to Safety, Quality and Exceptional Experiences

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) announced that all eight of its Summer Camps have earned accreditation from the American Camp Association (ACA) – the nation’s leading authority on summer camp, focusing on safety and program quality.

Accreditation is a voluntary process that evaluates summer camp providers well beyond Pennsylvania’s basic licensing requirements for summer camp operators. This achievement places YGBW among an elite group of camps nationwide that meet the ACA’s rigorous standards for health, safety, operations and youth development.

Gold Standard of Excellence

ACA accreditation is considered the gold standard in the camp industry. To earn this designation, camps must undergo a comprehensive review of more than 290 standards, including emergency preparedness, staff training, program quality, risk management, camper supervision and inclusion practices.

“Choosing a summer camp is not an easy decision for families to make,” shares Bridgette Barbera-Byrne, Senior Association Director of Youth Sports, Programs and Summer Camp for YGBW. “Caregivers consider many factors, including location, pricing, themes – and of course reputation. Knowing that YGBW camps are ACA accredited gives caregivers confidence in our commitment to safety and quality.”

Why ACA Accreditation Matters to Families

ACA accreditation provides peace of mind by ensuring that:

• Safety protocols are nationally vetted by an independent third party - including aquatics, transportation, environmental safety and emergency response

• Staff are highly trained in youth development, first aid/CPR, behavior support and risk management

• Programs foster growth, helping campers build confidence, independence, friendships and resilience

• Operations are regularly reviewed by independent experts to ensure continuous improvement and accountability

• Inclusion and accessibility are prioritized, ensuring all campers feel welcome and supported

Register on Jan 13 – Save 10%

YGBW Summer Camp registration opens on Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026. Families who register early will save 10% per camper per week as part of YGBW’s Early Bird Discount. YGBW also offers income-based pricing to ensure that all children in Chester County have access to a high-quality summer experience – and that caregivers feel supported while working. Families can visit the Welcome Center at any YGBW branch to learn more about income-based pricing.

YGBW serves more than 5,000 campers each summer across Chester County, offering summer camps that appeal to a wide range of youth and teens. Summer camp offerings include sports, swimming, nature and outdoor exploration, STEM, theater, leadership development, arts, adventure and more. With a focus on building character, confidence and community, YGBW camps help children grow in mind, body and spirit.

About YGBW Summer Camp: https://ymcagbw.org/summer-camps-ymca

About the YMCA of Greater Brandywine:

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) is a leading non-profit organization committed to building community, serving more than 90,000 people throughout Chester County. YGBW operates nine Branches and Program Centers and one Fit Truk, providing life-changing programs to nurture the potential of every child, promote healthy living for all and foster social responsibility. YGBW raises funds to provide financial assistance to those unable to pay the standard rates. In 2024, $2.5 million was provided to more than 11,000 individuals to ensure they had access to childcare, summer camp, programs and memberships at YGBW. To learn more, visit ymcagbw.org.

