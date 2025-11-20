ElementUSA Awarded $29.9 Million from Department of War to Create a U.S. Domestic Supply of Gallium and Scandium

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of War has awarded $29.9 million to ElementUSA via Title III of the Defense Production Act (DPA). ElementUSA will use this award to enable the development of a demonstration facility in Gramercy, Louisiana to extract gallium and scandium from existing industrial waste.“China’s controlled access to critical minerals threatens U.S. national security and U.S. jobs. Obtaining these critical minerals from resources in Louisiana is good for U.S. national security and good for U.S. and Louisiana jobs. Let’s do it,” said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.The company will also conduct initial development work at their Critical Resource Accelerator in Cedar Park, Texas. “Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with ElementUSA as they’ve chosen Cedar Park, Texas, to be their home,” said Congressman John Carter. “ElementUSA’s work is essential to securing America’s supply of critical elements and reducing our dependence on foreign adversaries, strengthening both our national security and American manufacturing. I’m proud to see this Department of War award go to a company that embodies the best of American innovation and problem-solving. I have no doubt ElementUSA will continue to grow and lead the way in building a stronger, more resilient domestic supply chain for our nation.”ElementUSA is a leading expert in recovering minerals and metals from industrial waste streams to create domestic supply chains of critical minerals necessary for national defense. Using DPA Title III funds to construct the demonstration facility, the company will become one of the first U.S. producers of both gallium and scandium. Systems such as missile defense platforms, sensors, fighter aircraft (e.g., F-35 and F-22), and hypersonic weapons all require these elements in their manufacture. The company will use a proprietary process to separate and extract these critical minerals, along with several others, from over 30 million tons of mineral-rich bauxite residue, a byproduct of the alumina refining process. As such, not only will ElementUSA create a domestic supply chain of critical minerals, but it will do so while cleaning up a waste product with no additional mining required.“ElementUSA is honored by the trust the Department of War has placed in us for this landmark project to strengthen America’s critical mineral supply chain. This award enables ElementUSA to scale innovative technologies that extract gallium and scandium, among other critical minerals and rare earths, from secondary domestic resources – reducing our reliance on foreign supply and reinforcing the nation’s industrial and defense resilience. It’s an exciting step forward for U.S. innovation, sustainability, and security,” said Dan Byrne, ElementUSA Chief Investment Officer.About ElementUSAElementUSA Inc. is accelerating America's access to critical minerals by unlocking overlooked domestic resources and delivering the processing strength to supply industry and defense. The company develops innovative midstream processing infrastructure to recover minerals from both primary and secondary sources, addressing the rising demand from U.S. manufacturers in sectors like semiconductors, national defense, and energy infrastructure. ElementUSA is pioneering Waste2Market solutions that offer faster and more sustainable pathways than traditional mining. At the center of this effort is the Critical Resource Accelerator (CRA), a premier research and development hub focused on scalable mineral recovery processes. For more information about ElementUSA's initiatives and its commitment to advancing the future of critical minerals in America, please visit www.elementusaminerals.com

