Ramaco Engages ElementUSA to Support Brook Mine Extraction Work

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElementUSA Inc. (“ElementUSA”) is excited to announce its partnership with Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco") to enhance extraction efforts at the Brook Mine in Wyoming. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of critical minerals essential for domestic supply.ElementUSA, a leader in unlocking domestic mineral resources, will utilize its expertise in mineral recovery and will make use of ElementUSA's Critical Resource Accelerator to support Ramaco in the Brook Mine development. This mine marks the first domestic rare earth elements (“REE”) and critical mineral operation in over seventy years, initially focusing on the vertically integrated production of commercial oxides. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to reshoring critical mineral production in the United States.Chris Young, Chief Strategy Officer at ElementUSA, stated, “We are excited to partner with Ramaco. ElementUSA’s Critical Resource Accelerator features best-in-class analytical and process-development capabilities—including comprehensive mineral characterization and flow-sheet design—to help unlock the full value of Ramaco’s resource. Together, we aim to advance innovative extraction solutions and strengthen the domestic supply of critical minerals.”Mike Woloschuk, Executive Vice President of Critical Minerals Operations at Ramaco, added, “We are excited to partner with ElementUSA to further develop and optimize the Brook Mine flowsheet as we advance closer to production to meet the growing demand for rare earths and critical minerals.”This partnership represents a significant step toward strengthening the domestic supply chain for critical minerals, ensuring national security and supporting economic growth.About RAMACO RESOURCESRamaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.About ElementUSAElementUSA Inc. is accelerating America's access to critical minerals by unlocking overlooked domestic resources and delivering the processing strength to supply industry and defense. The company develops innovative midstream processing infrastructure to recover minerals from both primary and secondary sources, addressing the rising demand from U.S. manufacturers in sectors like semiconductors, national defense, and energy infrastructure. ElementUSA is pioneering Waste2Market solutions that offer faster and more sustainable pathways than traditional mining. At the center of this effort is the Critical Resource Accelerator (CRA), a premier research and development hub focused on scalable mineral recovery processes. For more information about ElementUSA's initiatives and its commitment to advancing the future of critical minerals in America, please visit www.elementusaminerals.com

