State of Oregon to host virtual public meeting on prescription drug prices Dec. 4

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services’ (DCBS) Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) will be hosting a public hearing on prescription drug prices on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The public is invited to participate and here are some ways you can:

Let your voice be heard: DFR is asking for the public’s help before the 2025 public hearing. The division has set up a brief survey for consumers to share their stories about rising prescription drug prices. Drug prices play a major role in health care decisions of Oregonians, and the cost of prescription drugs have steadily increased. The division wants to hear your stories about the costs of prescription drugs and how it has affected you and your family. The previous testimonials are available on our website.

Attend the hearing via Zoom: There will be opportunities for public comment, and Oregon legislators will serve as moderators for panel presentations. The legislators include Sen. Deb Patterson, Sen. Diane Linthicum, Rep. Emerson Levy, and Rep. Rob Nosse. We encourage you to testify at the hearing or provide written testimony. For more information about the hearing, email rx.prices@dcbs.oregon.gov.

DFR has invited speakers to talk about biosimilars and their marketing. A biosimilar is a biologic product that has been found to have no clinically meaningful differences from its comparable brand-name medication by the FDA. Those speakers include:

Benjamin N. Rome (Harvard Medical School)

Alex Keeton (Association for Accessible Medicines)

Michael Reilly (Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines)

Invited presenters to speak about challenges and ideas for financing drugs that create issues for traditional insurance financing models include:

Daniel Ollendorf (Institute for Clinical and Economic Review – ICER)

Deborah “Dee” Weston (Oregon Health Authority)

Sharon Lamberton (PhRMA)

You can learn more about the agenda on our website. There will be opportunities for public comment. Oregon Insurance Commissioner TK Keen will facilitate the hearing.



The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (ORS 646A.689) directed the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to establish a transparency program to accept reports and disclose certain information from prescription drug manufacturers, health insurance carriers, and consumers on drug prices.



The goal of the program is to provide accountability for prescription drug pricing through the notice and disclosure of specific drug costs and price information from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.



Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

jason.a.horton@dcbs.oregon.gov