Wilderness Island Tours, LLC Launches 2026 Chichagof Coastal Brown Bear Tour Season at Icy Strait, Alaska

Wilderness Island Tours opens 2026 bookings for its guided Brown Bear Tour, offering small-group, land-based wildlife-viewing in Icy Strait, Alaska.

Our goal is to give guests a clear, informed look at the bears and the landscape. The day’s conditions shape each tour so travelers can connect with the area thoughtfully and safely.” — Owner

HOONAH, AK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilderness Island Tours, LLC , today announced the opening of bookings for its 2026 Chichagof Coastal Brown Bear Tour season at Icy Strait, Alaska. The company’s small‑group, land‑based excursions focus on ethical, guide‑led wildlife viewing on Chichagof Island with clear safety briefings, cultural context, and a low‑impact approach aligned to local conditions.Bookings for the 2026 Chichagof Coastal Brown Bear Tour are now open. Due to limited group sizes and seasonal demand, reservations are strongly recommended—reserve or request information at https://wildernessislandtours.com/ Chichagof Island is part of Southeast Alaska’s ABC islands (Admiralty, Baranof, Chichagof), which the Alaska Department of Fish and Game notes support significant brown bear populations. This coastal ecosystem, especially during salmon runs, offers strong opportunities to observe bears and other wildlife in their natural behavior patterns.What’s new for 2026The 2026 season continues the company’s emphasis on small groups, timing aligned with port calls at Icy Strait Point, and experienced local guidance. The format remains a 2–3 hour, vehicle‑based outing on Chichagof Island with routes that prioritize safety, wildlife welfare, and guest awareness of conditions on the day.- Small‑group departures designed for cruise and independent travelers- Local guides who provide safety briefings and field awareness- No‑baiting practices and appropriate viewing distances- Context on Tlingit heritage and stewardship in the region- Convenient pickup at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub and return to the front gateWhile wildlife sightings are common, they are not guaranteed. Tours adapt to tides, salmon activity, and weather to maximize viewing opportunities while maintaining a respectful distance and a leave‑no‑trace approach.“Travelers increasingly want wildlife experiences that put animal welfare first and set clear expectations,” said a Wilderness Island Tours spokesperson. “Our guides focus on reading the conditions, keeping appropriate distances, and helping guests understand what they’re seeing. The result is a memorable encounter that respects both the bears and the landscape.”How the Chichagof Coastal Brown Bear Tour worksGuests meet at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub in Hoonah, Alaska, then travel by van with an experienced local guide. The route typically includes coastal or stream‑adjacent areas that are seasonally productive for wildlife, with built‑in time for viewing, interpretation, and photography where conditions allow. Depending on the season and timing, guests may also learn about local flora and, when appropriate, see foraging areas or berry patches from the vehicle route.Before departure, guides provide a concise briefing that covers spacing, behavior cues, and camera etiquette to reduce disturbance and maintain safety. The company notes that respectful silence and patience often lead to the best sightings and photographs.About Wilderness Island Tours, LLCWilderness Island Tours, LLC is a locally operated tour company serving Icy Strait Hoonah, Alaska, and the surrounding areas. The team specializes in small‑group, land‑based excursions on Chichagof Island that emphasize safety, cultural context, and ethical wildlife viewing. Wilderness Island Tours, LLC operates under a special-use permit in the Tongass National Forest and is an equal opportunity service provider.

