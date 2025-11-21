Champions in Education: Arizona’s All-Star Celebration of Economic Learning

Arizona’s 2025 Teachers of the Year celebrated for knocking economic education out of the park and empowering students with real-world financial skills. Guests, educators, and supporters bring team spirit and celebration to ACEE’s Champions in Education event, highlighting community pride in economic learning. Emcee Nick Ciletti and Board member Dr. Emily Schwartz team up with Board member Kris Anest for spirited, sports-themed interviews that brought excitement and energy to the Champions in Education event.

ACEE’s 12th Champions in Education honored standout AZ teachers and students while rallying community support for expanding economic and financial literacy.

The playing field still is not level for every child in Arizona. Your continued support helps us expand our reach, evolve our programs, and develop the next generation of financially savvy leaders.” — Maria Fisher

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) hit it out of the park at its 12th Annual Champions in Education celebration on Saturday, November 15. Basis Educational Ventures and University of Arizona Center for the Philosophy of Freedom stepped up to the plate as the Signature sponsor and Entrepreneur sponsor respectively, helping spotlight the MVPs of Arizona’s economic education community.Two standout educators earned top honors as this year’s Economic Education Teachers of the Year.• Elementary Teacher of the Year: Susan Spigelmire, a powerhouse kindergarten teacher from Liberty Traditional School in Prescott and an active school board member for the Mayer School District.• High School Teacher of the Year: Vicki Schomaker of Mountain View High School in Mesa, who continues to coach her students toward financial fitness and academic victory.The event’s emcee, Nick Ciletti, a 10-time Emmy Award winning journalist with ABC15, kicked off the sports-themed festivities with an entrance that sparked big game energy across the room and set the pace for an unforgettable night.Event chair Maria Fisher set the tone with an inspiring message:“Tonight is a celebration, but it is also a call to action. The game is not over. The playing field still is not level for every child in Arizona. Your continued support helps us expand our reach, evolve our programs, and develop the next generation of financially savvy leaders. So let us cheer loud for the educators, students, and supporters who are changing lives every day.”The program also included lively sideline-style interviews with two noteworthy Arizona students, Brandon from the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind and Kalan from BASIS Chandler, who demonstrated their economic skills and shared how ACEE programs have helped them level up their financial literacy game. Guests also enjoyed a remixed version of the classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” reimagined with a signature ACEE twist that proved financial education can bring home the win.With high spirits and a community united around educational excellence, this year’s Champions in Education event was a true slam dunk for Arizona students and teachers.ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATIONThe Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is a statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. azecon.org

ACEE honors educators teaching financial literacy at annual event

