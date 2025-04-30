Teaching Kids Dollars and Sense: ACEE Hosts Financial Literacy Event for Military Families

Connor and his mom are working on a family meal plan. Stearn Bank and Military volunteers capture the moment at Luke Elementary School! Luke Airforce Base offers there service in more ways than one.

ACEE and Luke AFB partnered to deliver financial literacy lessons to military families in honor of the Month of the Military Child and Financial Literacy Month.

It is great to have community partners such as ACEE supporting our military students and families—especially during Month of the Military Child!” — Stacey S. Holland, GS-12, DAF School Liaison Program Manager - Luke AFB

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the Month of the Military Child and Financial Literacy Month, the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) partnered with the Luke Air Force Base School Liaison Program at Luke Elementary, a proud Purple Star School, to host a special edition of Financial Literacy Family Night. This workshop was available to military families and provided financial literacy resources and the opportunity to connect with the School Liaison Program. In addition, Lt. Col. Tyler Smith, 56th Mission Support Deputy Commander, had the opportunity to speak to families and remind them that the School Liaison Program is always available to help with transitions, deployments, school choice, college and career readiness, and special education needs. Sponsored by Stearns Bank , the event spotlighted the unique experiences of military students while introducing the concept of economics.With over 46,000 military-connected students in Arizona, the evening highlighted the importance of economic education beginning as early as kindergarten. Through engaging lessons and interactive stations, students and families explored core concepts like budgeting, opportunity cost, and decision-making.Connor, a first grader, had a lightbulb moment during the stoplight budgeting activity, proudly sharing, “I help my mom cook and that saves money because we don’t go out to eat.” Reflecting on his experience at Luke Elementary, SVP Tom Hosier of Stearns Bank shared, “It’s these simple yet profound insights that show how early economic understanding can empower families—especially those who serve.”Teachers also received training on integrating economics into everyday classroom instruction, ensuring military-connected students gain practical tools to navigate life’s challenges and transitions. The event was made possible with generous support from USAA and the Council for Economic Education and the powerful collaboration of educators, cross-sector partners, and volunteers all united in their mission to uplift military families through education.“It’s a great feeling to have the privilege to serve our military children during Financial Literacy Month,” said Teresa Mungai, ACEE Director of Education Services and Impact. “Together, we are teaching a new language—economics—that helps families connect, communicate, and thrive.”ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. azecon.org

