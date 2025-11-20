Submit Release
State Vet Issues EHV-1 Guidance

The Utah State Veterinarian, Dr. Amanda Price, is actively monitoring a multi-state outbreak of neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHV-1) linked to recent large equine events outside Utah. Several states have reported cases associated with competitions held in Texas and Oklahoma during early November. At this time, no neurologic EHV-1 cases have been identified in Utah, but participant and trace information from affected states is still being reviewed.

Out of an abundance of caution, the State Veterinarian is recommending that all roping and barrel racing events in Utah be postponed until after December 2, including this weekend’s UHSRA Dixie Rodeo in Hurricane. This temporary pause is intended to give states time to identify potentially exposed horses and prevent further spread.

Horse owners, trainers, and equine facility managers, especially those who recently traveled to or near Waco, TX or Guthrie, OK, or who have participated in large equine gatherings in that region within the last 14 days, are encouraged to monitor their animals carefully and implement heightened biosecurity measures, and contact a veterinarian immediately if illness is suspected. EHV-1 is a reportable disease in Utah; any suspected or confirmed cases must be reported to the State Veterinarian’s Office. An online reporting form is available here. For animal movements, veterinarians are encouraged to check with the state of destination before issuing equine health certificates as some states are considering updates to import permit requirements or adjustments to the period that Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs) are valid. The State Veterinarian’s Office can be reached at (901)982-2235 or [email protected].

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food will continue to monitor the situation closely and share updates as more information becomes available.

