Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union Receives the Mirinda Jackson Community Ally Award

The Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce Recognizes the Credit Union’s Leadership and Community Impact

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union (PGCFCU) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Mirinda Jackson Community Ally Award by the Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce (MBCC).

The Mirinda Jackson Community Partner Award honors the legacy of Mirinda Jackson, a powerful advocate for small, minority, and women-owned businesses in Prince George’s County. Presented to individuals or organizations that embody her spirit of collaboration, advocacy, and shared prosperity, the award highlights her lifelong commitment to uplifting the community.

Members of the PGCFCU leadership team attended MBCC’s 10th anniversary gala on November 15, 2025, at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center—an evening celebrating a decade of the Chamber’s advocacy and support for Black-owned businesses throughout the region. Receiving the Mirinda Jackson Community Ally Award marks a meaningful milestone for the credit union and reflects years of intentional partnership, outreach, and community investment.

“Receiving an award in Mirinda Jackson’s name is profoundly meaningful,” said Diane Brown, President & CEO of PGCFCU. “Mirinda had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and supported. She championed small businesses, lifted community leaders, and showed up for this county with joy and purpose. To be recognized for carrying forward even a portion of her legacy is an honor for me and for my entire team, who work every day to uplift our members and strengthen the community she loved.”

The MBCC also highlighted continued collaboration ahead, acknowledging Patrice Forbes, PGCFCU’s Director of Marketing, who will be joining the Chamber’s Board, and Chris Pittman, Business Development Specialist, who will serve on MBCC’s Advisory Board. “We are excited about our growing partnership with the Chamber and look forward to making an even greater impact in 2026 and beyond,” Brown added.

The Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce is a leading advocate for Black-owned businesses, providing resources and support to strengthen economic growth across the region. PGCFCU is honored to carry forward Mirinda Jackson’s extraordinary legacy and has shared the award recognition across its platforms, continuing to celebrate this milestone with its Board of Directors and membership community.

About Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union

Established in 1967, Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union was created to offer financial services to Prince George’s County employees. Over the years, the organization has expanded its reach to serve more than 19,500 members across the county. With assets exceeding $300 million, our community-based credit union welcomes individuals who live, work, volunteer, worship, attend school or operate businesses in Prince George’s County to open an account. For more information about the organization or to become a member, please visit www.PrinceGeorgesCFCU.org or call 301.627.2666.

