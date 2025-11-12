Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union Hosts Drive-Up Food Giveaway

PGCFCU Food Giveaway Flyer PGCFCU Logo 2025

Countywide credit union and Hall Station businesses to provide fresh food and essentials on Nov. 15 during federal shutdown.

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union (PGCFCU) will host the “Heart of the Community Drive-Up Food Giveaway” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at its Bowie Headquarters (15201 Hall Road, Bowie, MD 20721) to support local families and federal workers impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

The event will provide fresh groceries and essential household food items, such as bread, fresh fruits, vegetables, cooking oil, bottled water, and more. All items will be distributed drive-up style, first-come, first-served, while supplies last. The giveaway is open to the community, and non-members who join the credit union during the event will have their $5 membership fee waived.

This effort expands on PGCFCU’s ongoing Government Shutdown Support Program, launched in October, which provides access to deferred payments, no-penalty certificate withdrawals, and a low-rate Government Shutdown Loan option to help stabilize household finances. Shutdown Relief Programs remain available to both existing and new members until the shutdown ends.

“This shutdown has gone on much longer than anyone hoped or prepared for, and it has created an emotional and financial strain for families in our community,” said Diane Coleman Brown, President & CEO of Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union. “We truly hope this comes to an end soon. In the meantime, we’re going to continue showing up for our neighbors — because caring for each other is who we are.”

Hall Station businesses, including The Menz Room Barber Lounge, Chateau Lounge Salon, Zen Nails & Beauty, and Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins, will support the event through donations. The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Department has also been invited to assist with community presence and support, helping ensure a warm and welcoming experience for all participants.

Event Details

Heart of the Community Drive-Up Food Giveaway

Saturday, November 15, 2025; 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union – Bowie Headquarters

15201 Hall Road, Bowie, MD 20721

Open to all | First-come, first-served

About Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union

Established in 1967, Prince George’s Community Federal Credit Union was created to offer financial services to Prince George’s County employees. Over the years, the organization has expanded its reach to serve more than 19,500 members across the county. With assets exceeding $300 million, our community-based credit union welcomes individuals who live, work, volunteer, worship, attend school, or operate businesses in Prince George’s County to open an account. For more information about the organization or to become a member, please visit www.PrinceGeorgesCFCU.org or call 301.627.2666.

