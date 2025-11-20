'Johnny Big-Ears: The Feel-Good Friend' Offers Heartwarming Lesson Kindness, Confidence, & Overcoming Childhood Bullying

Author John Paul Padilla Johnny Big-Ears The Feel-Good Friend

John Paul Padilla’s award-winning children’s book delivers a meaningful, kid-friendly message about embracing differences & learning feel good about who you are

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Johnny Big-Ears: The Feel-Good Friend, Mom’s Choice Award–winning author John Paul Padilla presents an uplifting and empowering story for young readers navigating the challenges of being different. Johnny is just like any other five-year-old—curious, bright, and excited for his first day of kindergarten. But when his classmates begin to tease him about his unusually large ears, he faces a hurt that many children know all too well.

Padilla’s story follows Johnny as he learns how to cope with teasing, find courage in the face of unkindness, and discover that what makes him different also makes him special. Through simple yet heartfelt storytelling, the book gently addresses early childhood bullying and provides practical lessons on self-esteem, compassion, and the power of staying true to yourself. Young readers will see that being unique is not something to hide—it’s something to celebrate.

Inspired by his own childhood experiences, Padilla wrote Johnny Big-Ears to help children feel seen, supported, and understood. He wanted to create a story that parents, teachers, and caregivers could use as a conversation starter about kindness and acceptance. His goal is to empower kids to embrace their individuality with confidence while encouraging adults to nurture environments where differences are welcomed rather than criticized.

Perfect for classrooms, counseling sessions, bedtime reading, and school libraries, Johnny Big-Ears: The Feel-Good Friend resonates with families seeking tools to address bullying in a gentle and age-appropriate way. Educators will appreciate how the story opens the door to discussions about empathy, inclusivity, and how to treat others with respect. Children will love the colorful illustrations by Victor Ramon Mojica and the uplifting message that reminds them they are valued just as they are.

John Paul Padilla is an advocate for children’s emotional well-being and a champion for kindness-centered storytelling. Through his writing, he aims to inspire confidence, compassion, and positivity in young readers. His work continues to encourage families and educators to help children build self-worth and foster a culture of acceptance. Padilla hopes Johnny’s story will empower kids to stand tall, speak up, and know that being different is their greatest strength. It is also available in Spanish for bilingual families and classrooms looking to share Johnny’s inspiring message in both languages.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/eGVp6ZL

To learn more about the author, his mission, and his full collection of work, visit his official website: https://johnpaulpadilla.com/

