New National School Choice Poll Reveals Shocking Findings

Caissa K12 Poll Reveals Parents Want School Choice, Even If It Hurts Other Children

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caissa K12 released the results of its 8th Annual National Parental Attitudes Poll , a nationwide survey capturing how American parents feel about public schools, vouchers, and school choice heading into the 2025–2026 school year. This year’s findings mark a significant shift from trends observed in previous years, revealing growing parental openness to school choice, even among families satisfied with their current school.For the eighth consecutive year, Caissa K12 tracked parent perceptions of education, and for the first time, a majority of satisfied parents are also considering major changes.Although 85% of parents report being satisfied with their child’s current school, 40% say they are likely to switch schools next year, and 70% are open to considering other school options.Additionally, 3 out of 4 parents want more school options or voucher programs, signaling a broad appetite for flexibility, an emerging trend that contrasts with past years, when satisfaction more reliably predicted stability.The poll also reveals growing support for vouchers, coupled with heightened awareness of their potential consequences.68% of parents support the use of public funds for private school tuition.55% believe vouchers can cause some degree of harm to most students.Despite these concerns, only 23% of parents say they would not use a voucher if available, showing that most families are willing to consider options that may benefit their child, even if they acknowledge broader system impacts. Many parents also believe voucher programs should be held to the same level of public oversight as traditional public schools.Nationally, parents identified several top priorities when evaluating school options: school safety, student success, and curriculum and academic programs.Parents in the West, Midwest, and Northeast placed the strongest emphasis on curriculum and academics, while parents in the South ranked teachers and staff as their primary deciding factor.“These findings show strong support for public school, but also strong interest in flexibility,” said Brian J. Stephens, Caissa K12 Co-Founder. “This year’s poll reflects a clear new trend: parents want choices, and they want to know their school is the right fit academically, emotionally, and socially. Districts that communicate well, listen closely, and stay responsive will be better positioned to keep families engaged and enrolled.”The 8th Annual Caissa K12 National Parental Attitudes Poll was conducted nationwide in October 2025 by Caissa Public Strategy, in accordance with the standards of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).Sample size: 400 adultsRespondents: Parents or guardians of children ages 0–18Margin of error: ±4.9%Confidence level: 95%Geographic representation: Northeast, South, Midwest, WestSchool types represented: Public, Private, Charter, HomeschoolCaissa K12 partners with public school districts nationwide to strengthen enrollment, improve attendance, and enhance communication and family engagement. Using data-driven outreach and proven recruitment strategies, Caissa K12 helps districts communicate their value, build trust, and retain students in a competitive educational environment. Learn more at www.caissak12.com

