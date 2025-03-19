Majority of Parents Believe All Students, Regardless of Immigration Status, Should Have The Right to Attend School

A strong majority believe every child deserves access to education. Brian J. Stephens/Co-Founder of Caissa K12

In your community, when developing policies on how to handle immigration, know this, the people want those children in school.” — Brian J. Stephens

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caissa K12, the nation’s leader in student recruitment, released the findings of its latest national poll, “Parent Insights on Attendance and Immigration.” The poll explores how recent and ongoing changes in immigration policy are shaping parent’s attitudes and affecting student attendance in public schools across the country.Since President Donald Trump's return to office in January 2025, his administration has implemented several significant changes to U.S. immigration enforcement policies. The administration has rescinded previous guidelines that limited immigration enforcement actions in sensitive locations such as schools, places of worship, and hospitals. The administration also intensified deportation efforts, including publicized raids and the use of media to broadcast enforcement actions.As policymakers across the country continue to debate immigration reform, families - particularly those with undocumented members - are facing heightened uncertainty. This report provides critical data on how these challenges influence all student attendance, engagement, and overall participation in the education system. Plus what key stakeholders and leaders can do about it.Toplines from the poll:-A strong majority of parents believe that every child deserves access to education.-The majority of parents agree that families are scared to send their children to school.-Parents agree that schools need to take action and address the fears of undocumented families.-Parents want to limit ICE's ability to enter schools.Caissa K12 co-founder Brian J. Stephens is available for interviews to discuss the implications of these findings, with a particular focus on attendance trends among undocumented families.

Webinar: National Immigration Policy Impacts Student Attendance

