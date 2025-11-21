'OASIS in Atlanta' Documentary Reveals a Powerful Historical Legacy Through a Family’s Extraordinary Archive

Oasis In Atlanta Documentary

A new documentary titled OASIS in Atlanta is currently in production and generating early interest across independent film circles

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new historical documentary, OASIS in Atlanta, is currently in production and already generating early interest among independent film supporters, historians, and media outlets. Produced by Bob Shands and directed by Kevin and Janelle Batts of Red River Media, the film draws its foundation from the remarkable archives preserved by the late father of writer and historian Bob Shands, whose personal files have become an essential source for uncovering a unique and meaningful historical narrative.

Although the film’s official release date has not been announced, growing momentum around the project indicates that OASIS in Atlanta is positioned to make a significant cultural impact upon completion. The production team has launched a GiveSendGo campaign under the name OASIS in Atlanta, inviting early supporters to contribute to the final editing, post-production, and distribution phases of the documentary.

At the heart of the film is an extraordinary archive of handwritten notes, letters, research materials, and firsthand accounts maintained by Shands’ father over many decades. These documents chronicle experiences and historical details that have been largely unavailable to the public until now. Shands’ father meticulously preserved these materials, creating a record that is both extensive and deeply personal.

“This film gives people the opportunity to witness history through the eyes of someone who lived it, documented it, and cared enough to preserve every detail,” Shands said. “My father’s files represent a lifetime of observation, research, and truth-telling.”

The documentary incorporates both these archival materials and the extensive research Shands conducted for his own book project, resulting in a multi-dimensional narrative. The filmmakers at Red River Media are using these resources to construct a compelling, fact-based presentation that blends family history with broader historical context.

To offer the public an inside look at the project’s development, Shands participated in The Director’s Dialogue, a three-part interview series hosted by Nea Paris of "Paris Campaigns and Creative". The discussions explore the origins of the documentary, the process of working with the archival material, and the creative vision shaping the final film. The second installment features an appearance by co-director Janelle Batts, who discussed the complexities of editing a story grounded in such detailed and extensive documentation.

According to Batts, the strength of the film lies in the authenticity of the material. “Bob’s father left behind a treasure of documents,” she said. “We are approaching every frame and every edit with respect for that history. The goal is to ensure that the final product honors the truth embedded in those materials.”

Red River Media has already completed the official trailer for OASIS in Atlanta, which is available on YouTube under the handle @oasisinatlanta. The trailer has helped introduce the project to new audiences and establish the film’s tone: reflective, historically grounded, and visually engaging. The production is currently in the editing phase, with a focus on weaving together the archival content, interviews, and visual storytelling.

The project maintains an active presence on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X (Twitter), under the name OASIS in Atlanta.

A press release published on July 18, 2025, also contributed to increased visibility for the project. Many media outlets expressed interest in covering the documentary as it moves closer to release, signaling a promising reception once the final cut is completed.

As the production enters its final phases, the GiveSendGo campaign remains a key resource for completing the project. Contributions will support editing, mastering, music licensing, archival digitization, festival submissions, and marketing efforts required for a comprehensive release strategy.

“OASIS in Atlanta", an Evangelical, Historical & Documentary film produced by Bob Shands via Red River Media. The project is built upon the detailed personal archives of the late father of writer and historian Bob Shands. Through interviews, archival materials, and expert filmmaking, the documentary seeks to present an accurate and compelling historical account. This has been years in the making,” Shands said. “With continued support, we can ensure that my father’s legacy and the truths found in his records are preserved, presented, and made accessible to future generations.”

Bob Shands is a writer, producer, historian, and advocate for historical preservation. His work centers on documenting untold stories, safeguarding archival materials, and contributing to public understanding of historical truths. Learn more via www.bobshands.com

