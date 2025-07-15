New Release 'Wounded to Warrior' by Dr. Joseph Lampkin Confronts the Silent Crisis Among Men

The book Calls for Christ-Centered Healing

A powerful new book is sparking conversations about masculinity, mental health, and spiritual restoration. Wounded to Warrior, written by longtime minister and author Dr. Joseph Lampkin, is a timely and transformational work aimed at confronting the silent wounds many men carry, and offering a path toward healing and purpose through Christ.

Now available at Amazon- Books by Dr. Lampkin, and the official ministry site Tabernacle of Meeting, Wounded to Warrior is more than a book, it's a call to action.

For decades, men have often been expected to suppress emotional pain and “man up” without ever addressing the deeper wounds beneath the surface. Dr. Lampkin, who has served in ministry since 1998, wrote this book from a place of personal burden and spiritual obedience after witnessing a recurring pattern: men appearing strong in public while suffering in silence behind the scenes.

Through his work in jails, pulpits, youth groups, and men’s gatherings, Dr. Lampkin observed the same quiet crisis over and over~men carrying trauma, grief, and brokenness without a healthy outlet for healing or restoration. Wounded to Warrior is a response to that need.

A Book for the Broken and the Brave

This book does not shy away from hard truths. It addresses the realities of men who have been abandoned, abused, overlooked, and misunderstood. Many of them have been told to “get over it” or “toughen up” rather than encouraged to heal and grow. But without healing, the book argues, men cannot fully step into their God-given roles as leaders, husbands, fathers, or kingdom warriors.

Wounded to Warrior challenges cultural expectations and invites men to begin an inward journey, to acknowledge their pain, confront their past, and walk into healing and restoration through the power of Jesus Christ. It is an honest, biblically sound tool that opens the door for transformation.

This is not only about individual healing. The book points to something greater: a movement toward generational change. Restored men become restored families. Whole men raise whole sons and daughters. Healed men lead healthy churches and communities.

Wounded to Warrior stands out in a culture where vulnerability is often mistaken for weakness. This book offers a necessary shift in perspective: that strength is not found in hiding pain but in confronting it. Dr. Lampkin uses years of ministerial experience to shed light on the internal battles men face daily, ones often masked by achievement, success, or silence. The message is clear: healing isn’t optional, it’s essential. By blending biblical truth with real-life insights, this book gives men a roadmap to overcome hidden struggles and embrace their God-given identity with courage, clarity, and spiritual authority.

Relevant, Relatable, and Rooted in Faith

The tone of Wounded to Warrior is both compassionate and convicting. While grounded in Scripture, it is also highly practical, offering a framework for processing pain rather than avoiding it. Readers will find not only spiritual insights but also relatable experiences drawn from years of ministry and mentorship.

Whether you’re a man wrestling with inner battles, a pastor searching for resources, or a loved one hoping to understand the struggles men face, this book offers clarity and direction. It speaks to a wide audience, including those who have been quietly asking, “Where do I go from here?”

A Resource for Ministries and Men’s Groups

Wounded to Warrior is ideal for use in men’s ministries, small groups, prison outreach, and discipleship programs. Its message is relevant to men of all ages and backgrounds, from young adults just starting their faith walk to seasoned believers seeking renewed strength.

Church leaders, counselors, and mentors will find the book to be a valuable tool in guiding discussions around emotional healing, spiritual warfare, identity, and biblical manhood. It equips men to be more than survivors, it empowers them to become warriors for the kingdom of God.

Wounded to Warrior is not just a read, it’s a reckoning, a revival, and a roadmap for every man ready to heal and rise.

