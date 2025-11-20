Identy.io obtains MOSIP certification, positioning markets in LATAM and Africa at the forefront of inclusive identity

Identy.io logo Mosip Logo

Identy.io's ABIS solution, with mobile-first enrollment using on-device biometric capture and liveness detection, is now available on MOSIP's marketplace.

DODOMA, TANZANIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identy.io 's enterprise-grade ABIS (Automated Biometric Identification System) solution has just obtained MOSIP certification, following validation of its interoperability, compatibility and adherence to technical standards such as the format for capturing and storing user biometric information, and is now available on the platform's marketplace. This solution enables governments and public entities to perform identity verification and deduplication in near real-time against databases of any size (even a billion records). The underlying biometric technology has been validated by NIST, achieving top-tier rankings in Fingerprint PFT III, MINEX, and Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE).MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) is an open-source platform founded in 2018 by the Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, with the support of international foundations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Tata Trusts and Omidyar Network, as a way of collaborating with governments and public institutions, especially in developing countries, in their task of creating scalable, secure, inclusive and affordable national digital identity systems. Its compliance tests are recognised as an industry standard, validating, among other factors, the accuracy of the biometric systems integrated into this platform, as well as their speed and low false acceptance rates.Among its main capabilities and functions, Identy.io's ABIS solution offers processing of the entire enrolment process, accepting biometric templates in inter-operable formats, storing them in the system itself under encryption, and generating searchable biometric indexes. In addition, ABIS incorporates a deduplication engine, which allows it to detect which subjects are already present in the database by establishing tolerance margins, as well as an identity verification system that compares the biometric features captured by the system with those already existing in its database (1:1 verification), and a search engine to accurately identify a specific user in real time.According to Antony Vendhan, co-founder of Identy.io, ‘ MOSIP marketplace listing isn't just about technical certification—it's about giving governments in Latin America, Africa and Asia a credible alternative to legacy ABIS vendors. Countries can now deploy open-source identity infrastructure with an enterprise-grade matching engine that's actually optimised for their deployment realities, whether that means mobile enrollment teams in rural Kenya, community registration centers in the Brazilian Amazon, or hybrid approaches in Colombia's conflict-affected regions.’The MOSIP certification reaffirms Identy.io's commitment to establishing biometrics as the new global security standard and to democratising digital identity as a guarantee of economic and social development in Africa, Asia and Latin America. According to Vendhan, "750 million people globally lack official identity documents, and most live in regions where traditional enrollment infrastructure is economically unfeasible. Our ABIS is designed to support enrolment strategies that reach these populations—whether through mobile teams, community centres, or hybrid approaches. In Africa, where mobile money has already demonstrated the power of leapfrog technology, secure mobile biometrics can similarly transform access to financial services, healthcare, and government programs. That's technology aligned with actual need."About Identy.ioHeadquartered in the US with offices in Brazil, Mexico, Spain and India, Identy.io is the global reference in digital identity verification using touchless mobile biometrics. At Identy.io we believe in multi-factor authentication, while advocating the need to replace traditional methods of identity verification using passwords, tokens or OTPs (One Time Passwords), which do not guarantee the user's identity.At Identy.io we work with institutions to secure identity in their business processes by using touchless biometrics from users' mobile devices. Our liveness authentication protection makes biometrics secure and deployable on a large scale. For more information, visit https://identy.io

