Australian Manufacturer to Launch North American Operations in Bladen County, Investing $6 Million in Elizabethtown

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced VectorTex USA, LLC, a product developer and technology company, will create 44 new jobs in Bladen County. The company will invest more than $6 million to establish its first North American manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown.

“VectorTex’s decision to establish U.S. operations in Elizabethtown is great news for Bladen County and for North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These new jobs will help families thrive and strengthen our rural economy as we keep working to make North Carolina the best place to live, work, and do business.”

VectorTex USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Vector Technologies, an Australian contract manufacturer for the life sciences, aquaculture, automotive, and food and beverage industries. The company develops medical device components and product technology for oyster farming. With existing operations in Australia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and Thailand, VectorTex will operate in a 25,000-square-foot production and innovation hub in closer proximity to key customers.

“We’re excited to establish our new manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. This investment strengthens our ability to serve customers across the United States, shortening supply chains and strengthening our global engineering, quality and production capability,” said Callum de Vries, Technical Business Development Manager at VectorTex USA. “The support we have received from North Carolina and Bladen County has been exceptional, and we’re eager to create new opportunities as we bring our advanced engineering and manufacturing operations online.”

“We’re proud to welcome VectorTex to North Carolina and Bladen County,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Their investment reflects the growing confidence companies have in our state’s rural communities, infrastructure, and workforce.”

While wages vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $48,136, which is in line with the average wage in Bladen County of $46,867. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company expand in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is the kind of investment rural North Carolina needs. VectorTex’s decision to bring jobs to Elizabethtown will strengthen our local economy and provide meaningful opportunities for hardworking folks in Bladen County,” said N.C. Senator Brent Jackson. “I’m proud to support efforts that bring good jobs to our region.”

“Bladen County is a great place to live, work, and do business. VectorTex clearly sees that,” said N.C. Representative William D. Brisson. “These new jobs will help our families, boost our economy, and show that rural North Carolina is ready to grow. I welcome VectorTex to Elizabethtown and look forward to their success.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the Golden LEAF Foundation, the North Carolina Community College System, Bladen Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, Four County EMC, Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc., the Bladen County Economic Development Commission, and the town of Elizabethtown.