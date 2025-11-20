Eaton to Invest Nearly $7 Million for Middlesex Facility Expansion

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced intelligent power management company Eaton will add 30 jobs in Nash County by expanding its aerospace components manufacturing facility with a $6.8 million investment in the Town of Middlesex.

“I am delighted to announce Eaton’s recommitment to North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This additional investment strengthens our position as a national leader in aerospace manufacturing. The aerospace supply chain gets continues to thrive here in the first in flight state, making us also the future of flight.”

Eaton Aerospace Group’s Middlesex facility manufactures advanced systems and critical components for commercial and defense customers, including fluid conveyance products such as hose and tubing. The company opened its Middlesex plant in 1976 and expanded operations in 1982. Continuing its history of investment, Eaton will expand the manufacturing plant by an additional 40,000 square feet to include a new distribution center for hose products and components that will support its aerospace customers around the globe.

“This expansion underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in the Middlesex facility and enhancing our ability to serve customers with greater efficiency and responsiveness,” said Traci Melville, President, Fluid and Electrical Distribution Division, Aerospace Group, Eaton. “By expanding our footprint and creating new jobs, we are well positioned for sustained growth and long-term success.”

“Eaton’s decision to grow in Middlesex is a strong vote of confidence in North Carolina’s business climate and rural workforce,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “By adding a distribution center and creating new jobs, they’re helping us to build a more resilient supply chain and a stronger economy.”

These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.7 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, awarded to Eaton Aeroquip LLC, will help the company expand in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This expansion is great news for Middlesex and Nash County,” said N.C. Senator Lisa S. Barnes. “Eaton’s additional investment means more jobs, more opportunity, and a stronger future for our families. I'll keep working to ensure eastern North Carolina remains a place where businesses grow and communities thrive.”

“Eaton’s expansion shows what’s possible when businesses believe in our people,” said N.C. Representative Allen Chesser. “These new jobs will make a real difference for families in Nash County, and we’re ready to support the company in this next phase of growth.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Nash Community College, Nash County, Nash County Economic Development, Duke Energy, and the town of Middlesex.