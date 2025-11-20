Meta Power Solutions to Showcase Next-Generation Electrical Distribution Technologies at POWERGEN International 2026

Meta Power Solutions- MV Switchgear Meta Power Solutions-Low Voltage Switchboard

LAKE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meta Power Solutions, a leading provider of advanced electrical distribution products and engineered power systems, today announced its participation in POWERGEN International 2026 , taking place January 20–22, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The company will present its latest portfolio of medium-voltage transformers, low-voltage switchboards, and air- and gas-insulated medium-voltage switchgear designed to meet the evolving needs of modern power infrastructure.POWERGEN International is one of the industry’s most influential gatherings, uniting utilities, data center operators, industrial power users, EPC firms, OEMs, and energy-sector decision-makers from around the world. Meta Power Solutions will leverage the event to demonstrate how its technology and engineering capabilities enable safer, more reliable, and more efficient power distribution for mission-critical applications.Delivering High-Performance Solutions for a Changing Energy LandscapeMeta Power Solutions’ products are engineered to support environments where reliability and uptime are essential. At POWERGEN 2026, attendees will have the opportunity to explore:Medium-Voltage TransformersBuilt for durability, efficiency, and long-term performance in utility, data center, renewable energy, and industrial applications.Low-Voltage SwitchboardsFlexible and scalable distribution solutions offering advanced protection, monitoring, and integration capabilities.Medium-Voltage Air-Insulated Switchgear (AIS)A robust, serviceable system delivering reliable fault protection and simplified maintenance.Medium-Voltage Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS)A compact, environmentally responsible solution providing high reliability, reduced footprint, and extended service life—ideal for dense urban sites and critical-load facilities.Supporting Utilities, Data Centers, and Critical InfrastructureAs energy demand accelerates—driven by electrification, grid modernization, renewable expansion, and the rapid growth of hyperscale data centers—Meta Power Solutions continues to expand its engineering and manufacturing capabilities to support high-reliability distribution systems.“Our focus is to deliver engineered solutions that empower our customers with safer, smarter, and more reliable electrical systems,” said a spokesperson for Meta Power Solutions. “POWERGEN International 2026 provides an ideal platform to connect with the partners and organizations shaping the future of energy.”Visit Meta Power Solutions at POWERGEN International 2026Event attendees are invited to visit Booth #2001 to meet with Meta Power Solutions’ technical experts, discuss project requirements, and explore how the company’s customized distribution products can support initiatives in grid expansion, renewable generation, data center development, and industrial power systems.Event: POWERGEN International 2026Location: San Antonio, TexasDates: January 20–22, 2026Booth: #2001About Meta Power SolutionsMeta Power Solutions is a trusted provider of advanced electrical distribution equipment, specializing in medium-voltage transformers, low-voltage switchboards, and medium-voltage AIS and GIS switchgear. With a commitment to safety, reliability, engineering excellence, and customer responsiveness, the company supports utilities, industrial operators, data centers, and infrastructure developers across North America.

Meta Power Solutions- Manufactures Transformers, Switchboards & Switchgear

