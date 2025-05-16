Meta Power Solutions to Exhibit at RE+ Tradeshow in Las Vegas, September 8–11, 2025

LAKE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meta Power Solutions, a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical power distribution equipment, is excited to announce its debut at the RE+ Tradeshow, taking place September 8–11, 2025, at Caesars Forum & The Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas.As the largest clean energy event in North America, RE+ brings together innovators and industry leaders across the renewable energy sector. Meta Power Solutions will showcase its range of robust, customizable electrical power distribution products, including state-of-the-art medium voltage transformers low voltage switchboards , single -phase pole-mounted systems, and custom-engineered medium voltage switchgear “We’re thrilled to bring Meta Power Solutions to RE+ for the first time,” said Roberta MacDowell Simpson, Director of Marketing at Meta Power Solutions. “Our team is eager to connect with industry peers and demonstrate how our cutting-edge solutions deliver safe, reliable electrical power distribution built to meet the evolving needs of the renewable energy sector.”Visitors to Booth # F20301can experience:• A Lineup of our showcased products• Video highlights of our products on job sites• Giveaways, while enjoying a cold beer and a bag of fresh popcornMeta Power Solutions is committed to supporting the global transition to cleaner, more resilient power systems through innovation, quality, and customer-focused service.About Meta Power SolutionsMeta Power Solutions designs and manufactures premium electrical power distribution equipment trusted by utilities, infrastructure developers, and industrial clients worldwide. With advanced in-house design, rigorous quality control, and rapid delivery, Meta Power Solutions powers the systems that power the world.For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact: Roberta MacDowell Simpson Phone: 561-770-6378Email: roberta@metapowersolutions.com

