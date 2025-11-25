Cliff Beach's 'I Put A Spell On You' Premieres on TEMPO Networks: Prestigious Anthem Award Win Funds Artist's Soul Cover

Cliff Beach: Award-winning musician, author, and entrepreneur "I Put A Spell On You - Cliff Beach: Award-winning musician, author, and entrepreneur 'Side Hustle & Flow: Shape Up' - Cliff Beach: Award-winning musician, author, and entrepreneur Cliff Beach: Award-winning musician, author, and entrepreneur Cliff Beach- "Lil Beach' - cover artwork

Author and Musician Cliff Beach Wins Bronze Anthem Award for Side Hustle & Flow: Shape Up! — Book Proceeds Help Fund His First Post-Transformation Music Video

To see my independent project recognized alongside Fortune 100 companies, major news organizations, and world-renowned thought leaders proves that authentic stories of healing truly resonate.” — Cliff Beach- musician, author, broadcaster, entrepreneur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning musician, author, and entrepreneur Cliff Beach has been officially named a Bronze Winner at the 2025 Anthem Awards for his audiobook and self-help memoir Side Hustle & Flow: Shape Up! : 7 Successful Steps to a Fitter, Happier You!

Beach earned this honor in the highly competitive Health – Awareness: Book, Story, or Feature category — standing alongside nominees from ABC News, CVS Health, Maria Shriver, Jay Shetty, Mel Robbins, Pfizer, and other global leaders. The Anthem Awards, created by the Webby Awards, have also recognized top creatives in categories won in previous cycles by artists like Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, placing Beach among a distinguished cohort of impact-focused creators.

This Bronze award highlights Beach’s ability to use deeply personal storytelling to inspire health, transformation, and hope.

“Winning a Bronze Anthem Award is deeply meaningful,” said Beach. “To see my independent project recognized alongside Fortune 100 companies, major news organizations, and world-renowned thought leaders proves that authentic stories of healing truly resonate. It’s an honor to stand among such remarkable change-makers.”

A Powerful Win for Book Two of the Side Hustle & Flow Trilogy

Side Hustle & Flow: Shape Up! is the second installment in Beach’s three-part self-development trilogy. His debut book, Side Hustle & Flow: 10 Principles to Live and Lead a More Productive Life, earned a World Entertainment Award nomination for Best Spoken Word Recording and inspired a companion mini-documentary and Udemy course.

While the first book focused on purpose and productivity, Shape Up! documents Beach’s journey of reversing Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and losing 50 pounds through faith-based discipline, a healthier lifestyle, and sustainable habits. The book blends memoir, practical guidance, and spiritual insight — offering a clear roadmap for readers ready to reclaim wellness and confidence.

Book Proceeds Help Fund Beach’s First Post-Transformation Music Video

Following the success of Shape Up!, Beach committed to investing in both his artistic and personal growth. Some of the proceeds from the book helped fund his latest music video, “I Put a Spell on You,” his first major visual project since his transformation detailed in Shape Up!.

Beach's haunting reinterpretation of Nina Simone's timeless "I Put A Spell On You" premiered exclusively on TEMPO Networks in celebration of the eminent network's 20th Annual Birthday celebration. The soul-stirring cover from Beach's acclaimed EP 'Lil Beach' transforms Screamin' Jay Hawkins' 1956 classic into a modern anthem of fragile love and devotion. This award validates the raw journey of balancing dreams with reality highlighted in 'Side Hustle & Flow: Shape Up', says Beach. "Channeling those proceeds into this video felt like a full-circle moment – turning personal resilience into a visual myth that reminds us music and art can conjure connection."

The new music video showcases Beach’s renewed health, confidence, and artistry — marking a powerful return to visual music storytelling. The project also continues Beach’s signature fusion of soul, storytelling, and creative reinvention. “Creating a new music video after losing 50 pounds and rebuilding my health was a full-circle moment,” Beach shared. “Being able to use proceeds from the book to fund this next creative chapter felt like a celebration of everything the journey taught me.”

Beach's Anthem triumph underscores his dual legacy as a chart-topping artist and inspirational storyteller. A John Lennon Songwriting Contest Grand Prize winner with three World Songwriting Awards, five Global Music Awards, and placements on CW, HBO Max, and BMW campaigns, his breakout "Confident" amassed 1M+ Spotify streams on Funk and Soul playlists. As host of the Deeper Grooves Podcast/ 88.5FM show, and author of the acclaimed 'Side Hustle & Flow' series, Beach continues to empower creators navigating the artistic grind.

A Big Win for Indie Creators Worldwide

The Anthem Awards receive thousands of entries from over 40 countries, with most finalists representing major institutions, nonprofits, and global brands. Beach’s Bronze win underscores the rising importance of independent storytellers whose authentic narratives resonate deeply with audiences.

“This award isn’t just mine,” Beach added. “It belongs to everyone who believed in ‘Shape Up,’ everyone who chose to take one step toward a healthier life, and everyone who knows that meaningful change is always possible — no matter where you start.”

Stay up on all the latest with Cliff Beach on Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube at: @cliffbeachmusic, and online at: https://californiasoulmusic.com/cliff-beach-fyc-confident.

About the Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards honor individuals, companies, and organizations driving positive social impact across seven major cause areas, including Health, Human Rights, Diversity & Inclusion, Education, and Sustainability. More information: https://www.anthemawards.com

About Cliff Beach

Cliff Beach is a Los Angeles–based musician, author, broadcaster, and entrepreneur whose work bridges creativity, wellness, faith, and personal growth. He has released more than 100 songs, performed on major stages including NAMM and Disney’s Black Music Month, and hosts Deeper Grooves on The SoCal Sound 88.5 FM.

Beach currently serves as Vice President of Digital & Operations at Beautytap. He is now completing the final book in his trilogy, Side Hustle & Flow: The Daily Grind – 365 Days to Shine, scheduled for release in 2026.

For Management, Booking, Licensing, and Press please contact California Soul Music/ William Barnes at werelistening@californiasoulmusic.com

Nina Simone Vocal Cover- I Put A Spell On You - Electronic Soul - Cliff Beach

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.