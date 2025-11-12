Pierre Anthony Releases Captivating 'Love You' Music Video: New R&B Soul Anthem Captures the Magic of Falling in Love

Pierre Anthony, "Love You" Pierre Anthony, American Songwriter/ R&B Artist Pierre Anthony, American Songwriter/ R&B Artist Pierre Anthony, American songwriter/ R&B Artist

Soulful New York Artist Pierre Anthony Blends Retro R&B Vibes with Cinematic Romance in Latest Visual "Love You" from Acclaimed 'In My Feelings' Album

I want the music to speak for itself but also want the style, acting, and creativity to resonate with viewers just as much.” — Pierre Anthony, American songwriter/ R&B artist

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soulful artist Pierre Anthony, a New York native whose voice echoes the golden eras of 50s, 60s, and 70s R&B, has released the official music video for his heartfelt single "Love You" from the acclaimed album 'In My Feelings'. Directed by Anthony himself alongside visionary filmmaker Reidge Johannes, the new visual brings to life the euphoric highs of romantic courtship – from stolen glances to daydreams of forever – all wrapped in the artist's signature emotional depth.

Born and raised in the vibrant melting pot of New York City, Anthony's musical journey began in the pews of his childhood church, where gospel anthems first ignited his passion for singing. "Going to church and hearing gospel music influenced me at a very young age to start singing," Anthony reflects. "During the later years, I gravitated to music from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. There still is nothing better than listening to old school jams. You can hear their soul in song, I sing from my soul, and you can hear it in my music."

"Love You," penned by Michael P. Ward II of CCC Entertainment LLC, pulses with raw soulfulness. The track's lyrics paint vivid pictures of devotion and desire, as in the infectious hook: "Ooh, I’m in love. With the way that the sun glistens on your face. You put me in the mood when I look at you. Can’t deny it. Every time I look at you, I’m stuck in a daydream. But it’s all in my head. Back to reality." It's a confession of infatuation's intoxicating pull – the kind that blurs the fantasy of future with the magic of new beginnings, leaving listeners lost in their own reveries.

At its core, "Love You" pays homage to the human experience of falling head over heels. "It’s giving homage to love," Anthony explains. "It’s the sentiments and the emotions of when you’re falling in love with a person. The courting, the butterflies in the stomach, the constant thoughts of how you feel about them. When you listen to the song, it’s about what you feel in your head even if that is not the reality of the situation - you can’t help how you feel."

The music video amplifies the vibe of romance, and evokes the happiness that blooms between two grown adults as they savor every stolen moment, glance, and touch. The production is a testament to Anthony's meticulous vision, blending human emotion with a concept, and transforming that vision into a high-caliber cinematic experience. "As the songwriter and artist, the concept plays in my head and then I execute what I envision with my team," he shares. "Personally, I want the music to speak for itself but also want the style, acting, and creativity to resonate with viewers just as much." Styled impeccably by wardrobe maestro Kevin Maultsby, with the leading lady – Ariel Paige, a professional actress – brought to life by stylist Safiya Jerome, the video features props sourced by CCC Entertainment LLC and producer Retro Motion Agency. Shot in handpicked New York locales that mirror the song's dreamlike escapism, the visual showcases how Anthony and his collaborators deliver the song's intimacy and truth to the screen.

This new release follows visuals for "The Fool" and "Lost My Mind" from the same album, all helmed by Anthony and Johannes. With more music videos on the horizon – hinting at fresh faces and stylists – Anthony emphasizes that collaborative magic is at play: "The takeaway from all this is to know that it literally takes an entire team to make a project successful although the video starts out as just a concept in my head."

Music lovers can dive into the experience of "Love You" on Pierre Anthony's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PierreAnthony-cccent. Fans can stream "Love You" and the full 'In My Feelings album' on streaming platforms, and connect across social media via: Instagram: @pierreanthonycccent, TikTok: @pierreanthonycccent, X (Twitter): @pierreanthonycc, and Facebook (Artist): Pierre Anthony | Facebook Artist Public Channel.

About Pierre Anthony

Pierre Anthony is a soul-infused artist whose music bridges generations, drawing from gospel roots and decades of R&B to craft songs that resonate with authentic emotion. Whether exploring love's triumphs or heartaches, Anthony's work – brought to life through evocative videos, styled aesthetics, and live performances – invites listeners to feel deeply and unapologetically. Part Owner of the label and signed to CCC Entertainment LLC, Anthony continues to build a legacy of timeless sound and visual artistry.

Bookings and Media Contact: CCC Entertainment LLC/ www.cccentertainment.org / info@cccentertainment.org

Pierre Anthony "Love You" - official music video

