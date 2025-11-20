New opinions: November 20, 2025

Highlight: District courts may properly consider a parent's alcohol abuse and act of driving under the influence when determining whether a material change of circumstances exists. However, our cases do not show an isolated incident of a parent driving under the influence automatically mandates a finding of a material change of circumstances.

A party may not challenge prior unappealed parenting time requirements in an appeal of a subsequent order modifying parenting time.

Under N.D.R.Ct. 3.2(a)(2), a district court errs in not allowing a party the opportunity to file a reply brief; however, a court may remedy the premature issuance of an order by subsequently reviewing a timely submitted reply brief to determine whether it impacts the court's decision.

A district court does not abuse its discretion by denying a motion under N.D.R.Civ.P. 60(b) when the movant does not identify or argue a specific ground for relief under N.D.R.Civ.P. 60(b).