Metrobloks Receives Keys to Miami-Dade County at Beacon Council’s Annual Key Ceremony

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, members of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and Metrobloks CEO Ernest Popescu receiving the keys to the county Ernest Popescu, CEO of Metrobloks receiving the award

Metrobloks honored with Keys to Miami-Dade as it prepares to deliver a 16.8MW high-density data center powering Miami’s AI future.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metrobloks , a data center developer focused on bringing high-density, low-latency AI and enterprise infrastructure to major metropolitan markets, announced today that it has been honored with the Keys to Miami-Dade County at the Miami-Dade Beacon Council ’s Annual Key Ceremony.Hosted in conjunction with the Beacon Council’s Quarterly Board Meeting, the ceremony recognizes new and expanding companies investing in Miami-Dade and contributing to the region’s continued economic growth. Metrobloks was among 55 companies acknowledged this year for bringing new jobs, capital investment, and innovative capabilities to the area.“We’re thrilled to be welcomed into the Miami-Dade business community in such a meaningful way,” said Ernest Popescu, CEO of Metrobloks. “Miami is rapidly emerging as a global center for AI, technology, and digital infrastructure. Receiving the Keys to the County reinforces the importance of our mission and our commitment to supporting this next phase of growth.”Advancing a 16.8MW High-Density Data Center for MiamiMetrobloks is actively developing its 16.8MW Miami Data Center, delivering end of 2026, designed specifically for AI, ML, low-latency enterprise workloads, and next-generation cloud infrastructure.The facility will feature:• 16.8MW of high-density critical IT capacity• Confirmed dedicated power from Florida Power & Light (FP&L)• High-efficiency cooling and deployment configurations optimized for modern GPU workloads• Proximity to key network hubs and major subsea cable landing points supporting international connectivity“Our Miami Data Center will deliver the kind of AI-ready density and low-latency performance that modern enterprises and hyperscale workloads demand,” said Ernest Popescu, “Miami’s unique position as a global gateway makes it a natural fit for what we’re building.”A Region on the RiseThe Beacon Council announced record-breaking regional growth at the ceremony, including 3,066 new direct jobs and $1.2 billion in capital investment, driven by a diverse set of industries such as technology, life sciences, finance, aerospace, and logistics.A Collaborative Future in Miami"This honor reflects Miami’s momentum, and our commitment to delivering the next wave of future-proof, AI-ready capacity for our customers.” adds Rich Fletcher, Metrobloks Senior Director of Sales.About MetrobloksMetrobloks develops high-density, low-latency data centers in major metropolitan areas across North America, purpose-built for AI, advanced workloads, and enterprise colocation. With roots in cloud, hyperscale, and large-scale real estate development, Metrobloks delivers modern infrastructure closer to where users live, compute, and interact.For more information, visit www.metrobloks.com

