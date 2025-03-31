Metrobloks Acquires Land in Miami, FL to Build 15.2MW AI-Ready Data Center

Metrobloks Projected Metrobloks Miami AI-Ready Data Center

Site to Provide Critical IT Capacity and Storage Infrastructure Crucial for Miami-Dade County’s Connectivity and Business Operations

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metrobloks, LLC (“Metrobloks”) has completed the acquisition of a 4.05-acre land parcel located at 500 NW 137th Avenue, Miami, FL, to develop a state-of-the-art, 15.2MW multi-tenant data center that will accelerate data center infrastructure and innovation within the region and beyond. This facility will support the increasing demand for low latency computing in Florida, a key connectivity hub for the Americas.“This investment by Metrobloks underscores Miami-Dade’s growing leadership as a global technology and connectivity hub,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “By bringing this state-of-the-art data center to our community, this project strengthens our role as the digital gateway across the Americas while driving economic growth, innovation, and high-quality jobs for our residents.”The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Metrobloks’ expansion plans, reinforcing Greater Miami’s role as a critical interconnection point between North America, Latin America, and Europe.“We are excited to secure this site in Miami-Dade County, an emerging global tech hub, experiencing strong and growing demand for local AI inference,” said Ernest Popescu, CEO of Metrobloks. “The location offers direct access and amazing interconnection to subsea cables, positioning it as an optimal hub for enterprises expanding their data capacity.”Key Site Advantages:• Reliable Power Supply: Located across from a Florida Power & Light substation with redundant supply.• Strategic Location: Close proximity to NAP of the Americas and key subsea cables with a reach of +20.8M people within 20 millisecond latency roundtrip.• Low Environmental Risk: Positioned outside flood zones, with a safe distance from the coast.• Favorable Tax Environment: Greater Miami offers competitive tax incentives for infrastructure investments.The 15.2MW facility will be designed to meet the evolving needs of AI companies, hyperscalers, enterprises, and high-growth startups, featuring flexible rack densities of up to 150kW, with fungible water- and air-cooling solutions.“This acquisition strengthens Metrobloks’ portfolio as we continue to develop high-performance data centers in key metro markets,” said Ryan Shea, SVP of Real Estate at Metrobloks.“Metrobloks’ expansion marks a pivotal step in Miami-Dade’s rise as a digitally resilient, globally connected economy,” said Rodrick T. Miller, President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “This $150 million investment future-proofs our infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hyperscale demand—anchoring Miami as a key node in the global data economy. Just as ports and railroads once shaped commerce, today it’s low latency, data capacity, and resilient architecture that define competitiveness. With Metrobloks, Miami isn’t catching up—we’re setting the pace.”The acquisition was funded through Metrobloks’ MB Sweetwater Partners LLC investment vehicle.About the Miami-Dade Beacon CouncilThe Miami-Dade Beacon Council is the County’s official economic development partnership, focused on driving a more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive economy for Greater Miami. Since 1985, The Beacon Council has attracted more than 160,000 new jobs and $8.4 billion in investments to the region. For more information, visit The Beacon Council’s website. https://www.beaconcouncil.com/ About MetrobloksMetrobloks is an innovative data center developer and operator transforming digital infrastructure through future-proof and sustainable AI-ready facilities at the metro edge. Metrobloks brings together an elite team of industry veterans to provide hyperlocal, multi-tenant computing and AI/ML training and inference solutions in underserved metropolitan markets. The company's highly modular and standardized approach enables rapid scalability and flexible rack densities of up to 150kW/rack position, while its energy-efficient designs and strategic locations near Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) ensure optimal performance for both AI/ML training & inference applications and cloud computing enterprise workloads. For more information, visit www.metrobloks.com Media Contact:Alejandro MaldonadoChief Marketing OfficerPress@metrobloks.com

