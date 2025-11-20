Renewables Launches StartEngine Crowdfunding Campaign, Scales Zero-Emission, Remote-Controlled Electric 2-Wheel Tractors

Meet the e2T: a solar-charged, electric 2-wheel tractor built for versatility, low maintenance, and ultimate ease with remote-control operation

Renewables invites the public to invest in its StartEngine campaign, supporting the e2T - a clean, AI-ready, zero-emission tractor for small farms

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewables , the clean-tech company behind the award-winning e2T (electric 2-wheel tractor) , today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine . The company invites the public to participate in its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering in support of its mission to advance regenerative, fossil-fuel-free agriculture and land management.At a time when farms face rising costs, labor shortages, and growing environmental pressures, the e2T offers a practical alternative to small diesel or gas equipment. The compact, solar-compatible, remote-controlled, AI-ready, zero-emission tractor is designed to empower small farms, campuses, and municipalities while protecting soil health, air quality, and operator safety."We're here to promote a new kind of agriculture and land management, and that starts with a new kind of tool that makes farming clean, efficient, and scalable," said Steve Heckeroth, CEO of Renewables. "Now, through StartEngine, we're inviting the public to help make that vision a reality."Zero-Emission Power for Small Farms and Public SpacesThe e2T reimagines how work gets done on small farms, campuses, and park systems. Quiet and zero-emission, it delivers instant torque for essential farm and landscape tasks, including bed preparation, cultivation, seeding, mowing, harvesting, and hauling.Recognized by the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) with its Innovation Award, the e2T has been called "a small-farm game changer" for its ability to bring clean technology to the growers who need it most.Key features include:> Fully electric powertrain with solar-charging capability, ideal for off-grid and rural operations> Remote-controlled operation for safety and precision in field and landscape tasks> AI-integration-ready platform for future autonomous navigation and precision-farming applications> Compact, rugged design suited to regenerative, organic, and diversified production systems> Modular attachments and intuitive controls for versatile, everyday useScaling a Regenerative FutureProceeds from the StartEngine campaign are intended to support production and field deployment of the e2T, expansion of Renewables' engineering and operations teams, and ongoing certification, testing, and working-capital needs. A portion of the funds is planned for research and development focused on autonomous operation, obstacle detection, and route optimization to further improve safety and efficiency. "We're building the infrastructure for a food system that's healthy for people, profitable for farmers, and sustainable for the environment," Heckeroth said.How to Learn More and InvestInvestors and supporters can learn more about Renewables and participate in its Regulation Crowdfunding campaign by visiting StartEngine.com/renewables.The campaign page includes offering details, investor terms, and updates available through the StartEngine platform.For more information about the e2T, visit www.renewables.com Media ContactErin DyerRenewables Inc.erin@renewables.comRegulatory & Risk DisclosuresThis offering is conducted pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding through StartEngine Capital, LLC, a registered funding portal. Prospective investors should review the offering materials and associated risks at StartEngine.com/offering/renewables before investing. Investments in private companies are speculative, illiquid, and may result in the total loss of invested capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments must be made through the StartEngine platform.END PRESS RELEASE

Meet the e2T Electric Tractor!

