Introducing Renewables: The Clean Tech Company Behind the e2T — A Small Tractor with World-Changing Ambitions

We’re building more than tractors, said Steve Heckeroth. We’re building the infrastructure for a food system that’s healthy for people, profitable for farmers, and sustainable for the planet.” — Steve Heckeroth, CEO

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when farms face rising costs, labor shortages, and environmental pressures, a new force has entered the field. Renewables, a mission-driven clean technology company, today announces its official launch along with its flagship product: the e2T electric mini-tractor — a compact, solar-compatible workhorse designed to empower farmers, protect soil health and transform how food is grown.At the heart of Renewables is a bold but simple idea: farm tools should work with nature, not against it. The company’s vision is to accelerate the global transition to regenerative, fossil-fuel-free agriculture by building tools that are affordable, practical, and built to increase the productivity of the farmers who feed the world.“We’re here because the world doesn’t need another diesel tractor,” said Steve Heckeroth, CEO at Renewables. “It needs a new kind of agriculture — and that starts with a new kind of tool that makes farming clean, profitable and scalable.”Meet the e2T: Designed for a Better WorldThe e2T is the first in a line of remote-controlled electric farm tools from Renewables that reimagines how work gets done on the land. It’s quiet, zero-emission, and delivers instant torque to powerfully manage farm and land maintenance needs.- Performs essential tasks; Bed preparation, cultivation, seeding, mowing, harvesting, and hauling- Fully electric with solar-charging capability, ideal for off-grid and rural settings- Compact, rugged design suited for regenerative, organic, and diversified systems- Modular attachments and intuitive controls for versatile, everyday use A Regenerative Future, Rooted in Practical Innovation The e2T is a compact, solar-compatible electric tractor that gives farmers the power to work cleanly, quietly, and efficiently. It’s a practical tool driving the shift toward agriculture that is climate-resilient, financially viable, and farmer-led.The e2T runs on electricity — supporting farming practices that build healthy soils and increase the land’s natural capacity to store carbon.“The e2T embodies a new era of regenerative agriculture,” said Heckeroth. “It’s proof that climate-smart tools can be both practical and profitable.”Recognized by the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) with an Innovation Award , the e2T was called “a small farm game changer” — reflecting its proven ability to bring clean technology to the growers who need it most.Renewables aims to equip thousands of farms — especially in underserved, climate-vulnerable communities — with the tools to grow food independently, cleanly, and profitably. In doing so, it hopes to transform agriculture into one of the most effective carbon-sequestering forces on Earth.“We’re building more than tractors,” said Steve Heckeroth. “We’re building the infrastructure for a food system that’s healthy for people, profitable for farmers, and sustainable for the planet.”Join the MovementRenewables is currently raising awareness, building partnerships, and deploying early production units of the e2T in select farms across Northern California and will be launching an equity fundraising campaign on StartEngine soon.Learn more, schedule a demo, invest or reserve your tractor now: https://renewables.com/e2t-tractor Media Contact:Christiane Heckerothinfo@renewables.com

