EHS Insight Partners With J.S. Held to Drive Innovation in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , a leader in cloud-based EHS management solutions, has partnered with J.S. Held, a global leader in sustainability and ESG advisory services, an ENR Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm and industry leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for Sustainability & ESG Consulting. This collaboration aims to enhance safety, improve compliance and reduce environmental impact for organizations worldwide.The partnership integrates EHS Insight’s advanced management platform with J.S. Held’s consulting expertise, offering businesses streamlined EHS processes, data-driven insights and tools to address complex regulatory challenges.“This collaboration combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to deliver exceptional value,” said Andrea Foster-Mack, Strategic Partner Manager for EHS Insight.“We are proud to partner with the most recognized ESG and EHS software providers to provide third-party consulting services to organizations implementing new technologies or expanding existing systems and resources,” said J.S. Held Senior Vice President Chris Davin. “The addition of EHS Insight will be a great benefit to our clients looking for new and innovative solutions.”By uniting EHS Insight’s software with J.S. Held’s capabilities in environmental impact assessments and risk management, the partnership aims to empower organizations to achieve sustainable, safety-focused outcomes in an increasingly regulated world.About EHS InsightEHS Insight is a leading provider of cloud-based environmental, health, and safety management solutions. With a user-friendly platform that enables organizations to manage EHS data, track incidents, ensure compliance and make data-driven decisions, EHS Insight helps businesses worldwide improve their safety culture and operational efficiency.About J.S. HeldJ.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

