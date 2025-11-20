Jack Brewer Foundation Chairman Joins First Lady at White House for Historic Foster Care Executive Order Signing

Jack Brewer and Mike Watkins attend White House Executive Order Signing

Jack Brewer joins the First Lady at the White House as President Trump signs a historic foster care order, urging faith-based action for vulnerable kids.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation JBF ) is honored to announce that its Chairman, Jack Brewer, was personally invited by the First Lady to attend last week’s signing of a historic Executive Order, Fostering the Future for American Children and Families , at the White House. The event reflected a renewed national focus on supporting vulnerable children, strengthening families, and ensuring children in foster care have every opportunity to thrive.“I applaud President Trump and the First Lady for today’s event,” said Brewer. “It was incredible to finally see our nation talking about our orphans the way the Bible tells us to. The President referenced faith several times, urging Christians to step up and do what Scripture commands. But the President can’t do it all himself, and the First Lady—God bless her—can’t do it all herself. This is a call to action for the church to step up.”Brewer highlighted the challenges facing children in foster care: “Our prisons and jails are full of kids who came through foster care. The President laid out a vision for prosperity, wealth creation, and success for these kids, but organizations like the Jack Brewer Foundation see firsthand what’s happening inside a system that relies too heavily on social work. Social work alone is not the answer. These kids need parenting, discipline, and accountability. Too many end up in the juvenile justice system or prison because they have no parental guidance or spiritual grounding.”He emphasized the critical role of parents, “Children thrive when they have both a mother and a father actively involved in their lives. Each parent brings unique guidance, love, and discipline that children need to grow into resilient, responsible adults. We cannot replace this with government programs alone, faith, family, and community must be on the front lines.”The Jack Brewer Foundation works to provide mentoring, moral guidance, and community-based support for foster youth, partnering with organizations like NWF Health Network, a Florida-based lead child protection and behavioral health network. Through this partnership, JBF helps empower local communities and faith-based organizations to support children, strengthen families, and prepare youth for successful, independent lives. NWF manages foster care and adoption services across northwest Florida, coordinating with local agencies to ensure children in care receive safe, structured, and supportive environments.Mike Watkins, CEO of NWF Health Network, said, “Coming back today to the White House for a first-of-its-kind executive order on foster care is incredibly inspiring. We’re finally talking about helping children not just survive the system, but truly thrive. Foster care should be a community function, not a government function. Children do best when the community shows up, and faith-based programs make that possible.”Looking ahead, Brewer shared, “We are excited to partner with NWF Health Network to sponsor another Christmas Day adoption event this year. It is our hope that the First Lady can join us in celebrating these children finally finding loving, permanent homes during the holidays.”###

