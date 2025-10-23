Jack Brewer Foundation Partners with Football Legend Herschel Walker to Feed Struggling Families in Florida Panhandle

JBF 2nd Chance Heroes join incarcerated men to pass out groceries to people in need. JBF 2nd Chance Heroes join incarcerated men to serve families in need.

NFL Players, Second‑Chance Citizens & Law Enforcement Unite to serve fatherless families in need

FRANKLIN, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation JBF ), in partnership with U.S. Ambassador and NFL legend Herschel Walker, delivered over 20,000 pounds of fresh chicken to struggling families in Franklin County, Florida — a region still reeling from economic decline and recent hurricanes that destroyed restaurants, grocery stores, and basic infrastructure.The food distribution targeted rural parts of the Florida Panhandle, where the need is urgent. Many residents have no access to fresh food due to widespread closures and long-standing poverty, creating extreme food deserts across the county.“This food was really, really needed,” said Jack Brewer, founder of the Jack Brewer Foundation. “People out there are hurting — they’ve lost jobs, businesses have shut down, and after the hurricanes, a lot of them don’t even have a grocery store to go to. To be able to show up and give them something fresh, something real — it meant the world to them.”“And the most powerful part,” Brewer continued, “was seeing men who are incarcerated, still in their jail uniforms , serving alongside the sheriffs and deputies. Fathers trying to turn their lives around, standing next to the people who used to arrest them — delivering food to people in need. You just don’t see that every day.”The initiative was organized in partnership with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, led by Sheriff A.J. Smith, a longtime JBF ally. Incarcerated men from the Franklin County Jail, many currently enrolled in JBF’s Fatherhood and Second Chance Programs, joined JBF workers — all formerly incarcerated Second Chance citizens — to hand-deliver food alongside law enforcement.“All of our workers at JBF are Second Chance citizens,” Brewer said. “They’ve served their time, and now they’re serving their communities. They’ve turned their lives around, and they’re out here making a real difference.”The chicken was donated by Renaissance Man Food Service , founded by Ambassador Walker, who also personally sponsored the cross-country transportation — a rare and critical contribution that made the entire effort possible.“Herschel didn’t just say he’d help — he delivered, literally,” said Brewer. “That kind of follow-through means everything to communities like this. He promised, he paid, and he made it happen for people who really needed it.”“It’s rare to see someone with that level of public responsibility still take the time and resources to show up for underserved communities. He put his money where his mouth is, and people felt that.”Together, we’re feeding families and rebuilding hope. The Jack Brewer Foundation and Ambassador Herschel Walker are proud to stand with communities in need and will keep working to create real change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.