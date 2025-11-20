Texas Man Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking More than 20 Pounds of Fentanyl-Cocaine Mixture

WACO, Texas – A Brownsville man was arrested in Waco on criminal charges related to his alleged possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents, Jaime Vanegas, 28, was the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle that was pulled over in a traffic stop by a Texas Department of Public Safety (TX DPS) trooper on Nov. 11. After a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the TX DPS trooper allegedly located a trap door under the center console of the vehicle and recovered 10 plastic wrapped brick-shaped packages containing a white powdery substance. A criminal complaint alleges that the total weight of the substance and packaging was approximately 24 pounds, and that the substance tested positive for a mixture for fentanyl and cocaine. An additional search of Vanegas’s electronic devices allegedly revealed images of bundled bulk cash, the interior and exterior of the hidden trap door discovered by the DPS trooper, narcotics, and packages consistent with the plastic wrapped packages the trooper found inside the compartment.

Vanegas made his initial appearance in federal court on Nov. 19 and is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas the announcement.

TX DPS is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Blanton is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###