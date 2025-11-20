GenieMD Partners with Prenuvo to Expand Longevity Solutions Through Advanced Whole-Body MRI Screening

Democratizing Healthcare Globally

GenieMD a global innovator in virtual healthcare and longevity announced a partnership with Prenuvo, the leader in whole body MRI.

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenieMD, an award-winning global innovator in virtual healthcare and longevity today announced a partnership with Prenuvo, the leader in whole body MRI for proactive health screening, to bring advanced whole-body MRI screening to patients seeking deeper health insights to empower their wellness journey and support their quality of life.Through this partnership, GenieMD customers gain access to Prenuvo’s advanced proactive screening exams, including comprehensive whole-body MRI, an FDA-cleared AI-powered body composition platform, brain health assessments, and a range of blood biomarkers. Prenuvo’s optimized software delivers holistic health insights, helping individuals make informed decisions about their long-term well-being. In under an hour, millions of data points are captured in every whole-body scan, and can help identify a wide range of health abnormalities—including solid tumors as early as stage 1, metabolic disorders, brain aneurysms, spinal degeneration, auto-immune conditions, and various non-cancerous findings. With more than 150,000 scans completed to date, Prenuvo has established a strong track record in providing comprehensive, actionable health intelligence for patients and clinicians.“Partnering with Prenuvo reinforces GenieMD’s commitment to empowering individuals with advanced Longevity tools and deeper health visibility,” said Dr. Soheil Saadat, Founder and CEO of GenieMD. “By combining Prenuvo’s advanced whole-body screening technology with GenieMD’s board-certified physician network, personalized care approach, and advanced virtual care platform, we are delivering a truly holistic longevity experience. Together, we enable patients to help gain a comprehensive understanding of their health and proactively manage their long-term well-being.”“Our collaboration with GenieMD helps bring proactive health to where people already are, in their everyday care journeys,” said Andrew Lacy, Founder and CEO of Prenuvo. “By integrating our advanced whole-body MRI insights into GenieMD’s virtual care ecosystem, we’re giving individuals and clinicians a deeper, more connected view of health, one that empowers earlier action and truly personalized care.”Taking charge of your health starts with truly understanding it. Visit www.geniemd.com/elora for more information.About GenieMD‍GenieMD is a global, award-winning digital health company dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and longevity programs. Our comprehensive virtual care platform empowers patients and providers worldwide to connect seamlessly, manage chronic conditions, and detect diseases early promoting healthier, longer lives. Trusted by healthcare organizations across continents, GenieMD combines advanced technology, clinical expertise, and a passion for innovation to make quality care accessible anytime, anywhere. www.geniemd.com About PrenuvoPrenuvo makes proactive health screening seamless and more widely accessible. Combining advanced technology with radiation-free and non-invasive whole-body scans, Prenuvo’s patient-centric design is optimized to assess the body holistically, providing individuals with a comprehensive overview of their health in under 60 minutes. Prenuvo’s exclusively-affiliated Radiology group partners consist of 100+ radiologists who help risk-stratify each patient report, keeping in mind healthcare complexities from the patient’s perspective, the treating clinician’s perspective, and the healthcare system’s perspective.Prenuvo clinics are currently open in New York, Buffalo, Redwood City, Los Angeles, Pasadena, Irvine, Dallas, Houston, Boca Raton, Chicago, Las Vegas, Bethesda (DC metro area), Atlanta, Vancouver, and Minneapolis. Learn more at www.prenuvo.com Contact bizdev@geniemd.com

