Democratizing Healthcare Globally

GenieMD to offer GRAIL’s Multi-Cancer Early Detection as part of Preventive and Longevity Care

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenieMD today announced it will integrate GRAIL’s groundbreaking Gallerimulti-cancer early detection (MCED) test into GenieMD’s personalized longevity and preventive health programs, empowering clinicians and patients with access to next-generation cancer screening.“Our goal at GenieMD is to make early detection and prevention accessible and actionable,” said Dr. Soheil Saadat, Founder and CEO of GenieMD. “Offering GRAIL’s Galleri test allows us to bring one of the most advanced innovations in multi-cancer early detection directly into personalized care plans bridging the gap between cutting-edge science and everyday clinical practice.”GenieMD will offer the Galleri test as part of its comprehensive preventive and longevity solution, which combines genomics, digital health, and AI-driven insights to help individuals takecontrol of their long-term health offered under GenieMD Elora product suite.The integration aligns with GenieMD’s mission to extend healthspan through early detection and proactive care, leveraging technology todeliver precision health at scale.“Cancer can stay hidden in the body, but many cancers leave clues in the blood in the form of DNA released by the cancer cells long before they cause symptoms. The Galleri test is a multi-cancer early detection blood test that screens for cancers before they become symptomatic, including those cancers without recommended screening tests today,” said Megan Hall, PhD., Vice President of Medical and Corporate Affairs at GRAIL. “We applaud GenieMD for its commitment to cancer screening and giving patients more control over their health.”The Galleri test requires a prescription and should be used in addition to recommended cancer screenings such as mammography, colonoscopy, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test or cervical cancer screening. The Galleri test isnow available through GenieMD’sclinician network nationwide. Patients and providers can learn more orrequest access by visiting www.GenieMD.com/Elora ‍About GenieMD‍GenieMDis a global, award-winning digital health company dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and longevity programs. Our comprehensive virtual care platform empowers patientsand providers worldwide to connect seamlessly, manage chronic conditions, anddetect diseases early promoting healthier, longer lives. Trusted by healthcare organizations across continents, GenieMD combines advanced technology, clinical expertise, and a passion for innovation to make quality care accessible anytime, anywhere.Important Galleri Safety InformationThe Galleri test is recommended for use in adults with an elevated riskfor cancer, such as those age 50 or older. The test does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended bya healthcare provider. The Galleri test is intended to detect cancer signals and predict where in the body the cancer signal is located. Use of the test isnot recommended in individuals who are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the contextof medical history, clinical signs, and symptoms. A test result of No Cancer Signal Detected does not rule out cancer. A test result of Cancer Signal Detected requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation by medically established procedures (e.g., imaging) to confirm cancer.If cancer is not confirmed with further testing, it could mean thatcancer is not present or testing was insufficient to detect cancer, including due to the cancer being located in a different part of the body. False positive(a cancer signal detected when cancer is not present) and false negative (acancer signal not detected when cancer is present) test results do occur. Rxonly.

Legal Disclaimer:

