Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi: G20 NATJOINTS state of readiness Law Enforcement Parade

Acting Minister of Police and Co-Chairperson of the JCPS Ministerial Cluster, Mr Firoz Cachalia

Deputy Ministers of Police, Ms Poly Boshielo and Mr Cassel Mathale

Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi

Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Dada Morero

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lt Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni

Fellow South Africans

On behalf of the JCPS Cluster Ministers, I want to first thank all members and law enforcement agencies for assisting us, as a country, to host more than 120 events incident-free during our G20 Presidency this year.

These events were held across the country, and the analysis and reports we received confirm that all engagements, working rooms and meetings proceeded without incident. This is because of your hard work and dedication, and we thank you for ensuring that South Africa remains a place our guests can trust.

Heads of State are comfortable to come here because their ministers and delegates who have already been in the country have reported positively on how we have managed the process. South Africa is hosting a major event this weekend. Many delegates have already arrived this week, and this will be one of the most significant moments in our history — the first G20 Summit on the African continent. The continent depends on us, South Africa, to showcase our capability, our commitment and what we can achieve as Africans. That responsibility now lies in your hands as law enforcement agencies as we head into the weekend. We must ensure a successful and incident-free event over the coming days as Heads of State arrive.

My message to South Africans is to be patriotic: cooperate with law enforcement agencies. The temporary inconvenience over the next two days is a small sacrifice for us to demonstrate unity and commitment to our country.

We must work with law enforcement agencies. Where roads are closed, let us not force our way through. Let us understand that these measures are in the best interest of our country and our people. This event is important — it contributes to our economy and strengthens the standing of our nation.

With that, I want to wish all law enforcement agencies the very best. We know you will do us proud, because you have consistently demonstrated your capability. As the Commissioner has said, we rely on you to distinguish between right and wrong, and to act strictly within the laws and the Constitution of our country.

We look forward to a successful event. We know it will be successful because we depend on you, and we thank you for your work so far.

All the best, and thank you.

