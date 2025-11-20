Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Publishing Hub Books launch, 21 Nov

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with the Academic and Non-Fiction Authors Association of South Africa (ANFASA), will officially launch the third cycle of the DSAC Publishing Hub Books, marking the 3rd Annual Celebration of South African literature and linguistic excellence. The launch will take place on Friday, 21 November 2025, at UNISA in Pretoria.

Now in its third cycle, the DSAC Publishing Hub continues to affirm its position as one of South Africa’s most significant literary development initiatives, honouring the country’s literary achievements, linguistic heritage, and the diverse stories expressed across our indigenous languages. Since its inception, the programme has produced 91 published works, including printed books, audiobooks, and Braille editions, thereby enhancing accessibility for a wider readership.

The event will be attended by published authors, language practitioners, literary experts, and other key stakeholders within the sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 November 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Kgorong Function Hall, UNISA Main Campus, Pretoria

RSVPs:

Mr Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675 or

E-mail: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA