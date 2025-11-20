Minister Blade Nzimande: Strategic Dialogue on Local Production of Vaccines in South Africa

Distinguished guests; esteemed colleagues; valued partners:

It gives me great pleasure to welcome Professor José Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board, and the Gavi delegation to South Africa.

I also wish to acknowledge the presence of Her Excellency Sandra Kramer, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of South Africa. His Excellency Andreas Peschke, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to South Africa.

Dr. Jicui Dong, Unit Head for Product Policies, Access and Manufacturing Support at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As a country, we recognise that some of the problems facing humanity today can only be solved through collaboration and in particular, the exchange of scientific expertise.

It is for this reason that we value the collaboration with Gavi and believe that their presence here today underscores our shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and self-sustaining vaccine ecosystem for Africa.

I wish to acknowledge the strategic partnership under the Team Europe Initiative, which continues to play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable vaccine manufacturing in South Africa and across the continent.

I further wish to extend our sincere appreciation to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their leadership in technology transfer, regulatory strengthening, and global coordination.

I wish to thank GIZ for the technical cooperation which strengthens skills, quality systems, and technology development capabilities across our research and manufacturing institutions.

I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to my Cabinet colleague, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, and to the leadership of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) for their continued partnership and leadership. Their efforts are vital in strengthening regulatory systems and enabling South Africa to achieve WHO-Listed Authority status.

Further to this, I commend Biovac, and SAHPRA for their exceptional leadership and technical collaboration in strengthening local capacity and ensuring regulatory excellence.

This engagement is a demonstration of our collective resolve to form part of a wider set of continental initiatives aimed at strengthening Africa’s resilience and capacity to produce life-saving vaccines and medicines. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that sustainable health security depends on regional self-sufficiency, innovation, and resilience.

The second issue I wish to focus on is the interventions by our government. As South Africa, we continue to prioritise vaccine innovation and partnerships that integrate science, industrial policy, and public health.

Over the past few years, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Department of Health, and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition have been working with public and private partners to build a sustainable local production ecosystem underpinned by African research, development and innovation support.

Some of the key milestones in this regard include the following:

The establishment of Biovac as a public private partnership that has become a cornerstone of our vaccine manufacturing landscape;

Our participation in the mRNA Vaccine Technology Transfer Hub hosted by the WHO and supported by the European Union and GIZ among others, which is building next-generation vaccine R&D capacity in Africa;

Our Department’s entity the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), are supporting vaccine R&D and skills training for the next generation of scientists;

Our Department has also developed a National Vaccine Innovation and Manufacturing Strategy, which aims to consolidate our national efforts in vaccine development, translational research, and manufacturing; and

Through the Health Products Master Plan, led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, we are strengthening the broader pharmaceutical manufacturing value chain, ensuring that vaccine production is part of a coordinated industrialisation agenda.

These initiatives, taken together, are building a foundation for a sustainable vaccine manufacturing ecosystem that spans research, technological innovation, skills development, effective regulation, production, and market access.

The third and final issue I wish to focus on are the challenges and opportunities. While meaningful progress has been made in the areas I mentioned, we do acknowledge that there are still some strategic challenges that we must resolve. These include the following:

Local producers face limited market access and uncertain demand, which undermines investment confidence;

The existence of fragmented regulatory frameworks across Africa increases costs and time to market; and

There remains a need for sustained investment in skills, R&D infrastructure, and technology platforms to achieve full value-chain integration.

Notwithstanding these challenges, there are also several opportunities that exist. The African market is projected to quadruple in value over the next decade.

The mRNA and other advanced platforms being developed in South Africa can be utilised to tackle a wide range of diseases and position the continent at the forefront of global innovation.

Through coordinated investment and procurement commitments, we can create a truly self-sufficient and resilient vaccine ecosystem.

Our collective efforts with other government departments are key to drive collaboration, policy alignment, strategic investments, and to shape the trajectory of locally developed vaccines such as the Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV).

Biovac’s work on the Oral Cholera Vaccine, supported by several key partners, represents an inspiring example of local capability aligned with global needs.

By 2029, we expect to see WHO prequalification and expanded manufacturing capacity for regional supply, marking a major stride for vaccine security in Africa.

Further more, in my meeting with Dr. Sania Nishtar, Gavi’s CEO, we discussed South Africa’s steadfast commitment to regional vaccine manufacturing and to building diversified, resilient supply chains.

We look forward to deepening this collaboration through initiatives such as the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator.

These partnerships demonstrate that Africa’s progress is best achieved through shared responsibility, innovation, and solidarity.

In conclusion, we must also see today’s Dialogue as a critical enabler for the African Union’s recently launched Africa CDC Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan, of which Gavi is an important partner. As you know, this Plan aims to ensure that by 2040, at least 60% of all vaccines used in Africa are produced within Africa’s own borders.

We must therefore ensure that the next generation of African scientists and innovators are empowered to a shape future where no country or region of the world is left behind.

As we look ahead, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation will continue to promote partnerships that harnesses cutting-edge scientific and technological innovations to promote inclusive and equitable health for all, especially the most marginalised sections of society.

As South Africa, we reaffirm our commitment to global and regional cooperation and ensuring that the African continent is equipped with the required scientific tools and skills to secure its health sovereignty.

Thank you.

