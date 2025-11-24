Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Farewell function in honour of Dr Gomolemo Moshoeu outgoing CEO of SA Judicial Education Institute (SAJEI)

Programme Director, President Molemela and all esteemed members of the judiciary,

colleagues, friends, the Moshoeu family and, most importantly, Dr G,

Good evening to all on this incredibly special evening.

I will protocol you as I observe you.

I convey the warm greetings of Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development who is attending to international commitments.

I also convey the best wishes of my successor - and predecessor – former Deputy Minister John Jeffery. It is indeed a privilege to pay tribute to the phenomenon we have all come to know affectionately as “Dr G”. Dr Gomolemo Moshoeu is a remarkable leader, a visionary, and a pioneer in judicial education.

As Chief Executive Officer of the South African Judicial Education Institute her journey has been one of unwavering dedication to justice, to the advancement of judicial education, and to the transformation of the bench and our broader justice system. When SAJEI commenced operations in November 2011, it did so with a clear vision: to ensure that judicial officers are equipped with the skills, knowledge and ethical grounding needed to serve the people of South Africa in a constitutional democracy.

I vividly recall meeting Dr G for the first time during my first term as Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, when she joined SAJEI in 2011.

From the outset, it was clear that she had the drive, discipline and clarity of purpose needed to build a world-class judicial education institution.

Under her leadership, SAJEI has indeed become such an institution – not only within South Africa, but across the region, the continent and internationally.

Her work has placed South Africa at the forefront of global judicial education.

At the commemoration of SAJEI’s 10th Anniversary in 2021, Acting Judge Bhoola captured this impact powerfully:

“When I look back at our curriculum, what SAJEI has achieved in advancing judicial training brings joy to my heart.

SAJEI has climbed the rungs of the ladder in judicial education, both nationally and internationally, with flying colours.

... South Africa was praised for advancing judicial education in many disciplines of law.

This clearly displayed the fact that SAJEI is a formidable force to be reckoned with...

All credit... must be given to the CEO of SAJEI, Dr Moshoeu. She has made many sacrifices and put in long hours to ensure that judicial education maintains international standards.

She will forever be known as a strong and determined leader who grew the institute from strength to strength.” I echo these sentiments fully.

Through her dedicated service, and through the judiciary’s deep commitment to continuous learning and excellence, Dr G and SAJEI have strengthened our justice system and helped to entrench a culture of human rights in our country. Today, SAJEI stands as a cornerstone of judicial development – offering training that is rigorous, relevant, and responsive to a rapidly evolving justice landscape.

During the 2024/25 financial year alone, SAJEI offered 141 judicial education courses to 3 745 participants.

Six training interventions, attended by 383 Aspirant Judicial Officers, were conducted between April 2024 and March 2025.

Over a five-year period from 2020/21 to 2024/25, SAJEI conducted 678 judicial education courses, training 18 226 judicial officers.

These numbers are far more than outputs.

They reflect a meaningful contribution to the quality of justice experienced by ordinary people each day.

Dr G’s leadership ensured that judicial officers are not only equipped with legal knowledge, but with the ethical foundations and practical skills essential to serving society with fairness, compassion and integrity. Before her tenure at SAJEI, Dr G served with distinction as a lecturer at the University of Fort Hare, as Director of USAID’s Criminal Justice Strengthening Programme, and a successful and impactful career in the National Prosecuting Authority.

In every role, she demonstrated a commitment to strengthening justice systems, empowering communities and making justice real in the lives of the people.

In our rapidly changing world, judicial education is not a luxury – it is a necessity.

Laws evolve, societies transform, and the challenges facing justice grow ever more complex.

Judicial officers must therefore remain lifelong learners.

Dr G understood this with absolute clarity.

She championed judicial education as a foundation of judicial independence,accountability and excellence.

Through SAJEI, she created platforms for engagement with new jurisprudence, comparative practice and the ethical duties inherent in judicial office.

Her vision reminds us that judicial education goes beyond technical training.

It nurtures a judiciary that is responsive, empathetic and steadfast in protecting constitutional values.

It ensures that justice is not only done, but is seen to be done – with wisdom, fairness and integrity.

Dr G’s greatest legacy is that she did not only build an institution; she built people.

Every judicial officer who has passed through SAJEI carries forward her vision of a judiciary that is strong, independent and service-oriented.

As we honour her today, let us also recommit ourselves to the cause she advanced so passionately.

As South Africa marks the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Constitution, the importance of judicial education stands out more clearly than ever.

The Constitution enshrines equality, dignity and justice – but these ideals can only be realised through an independent, skilled and principled judiciary.

Continuous training ensures that our judicial officers are equipped to interpret evolving laws and respond to new societal challenges.

A judiciary fortified by rigorous education is not merely a safeguard against abuses of power – it is a living guardian of the Constitution, ensuring that its promise endures for generations.

Let us therefore continue to invest in judicial education, strengthening the foundations of justice and deepening our democracy.

Dr G, we salute you.

Your work lives on – in our courts, in our justice system, and in the hearts of all who cherish our constitutional democracy and believe in justice.

We thank you.

