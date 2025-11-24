Thank you to the people of South Africa for a historic G20 Presidency

Dear Fellow South African,

Over the past two days, our country hosted leaders from around the world for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

This is the first time that the G20 has been hosted on African soil. Recognising the importance of this milestone, we have placed Africa’s growth and development at the heart of the G20’s agenda.

The G20 matters for South Africa not only to cement our important role in international affairs, but also to support our own growth and create jobs for South Africans. We can only achieve these objectives in an environment of global stability, inclusive growth and a level playing field.

Leading up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, we hosted tens of thousands of delegates for more than 130 meetings in every part of our country, from Gqeberha to George, Cape Town to eThekwini, Hoedpsruit to Polokwane. We welcomed visitors from around the world to see and enjoy the beauty of our natural landscapes, the warmth of our people’s hospitality and the sophistication of our economy.

Our G20 Presidency has been rooted in the conviction that the world needs more solidarity, equality and sustainability.

While some have sought to create division and polarisation between nations, we have reinforced our shared humanity. We have fostered collaboration and goodwill. Above all, we have affirmed that our shared goals outweigh our differences.

We have prioritised issues that are important for advancing more rapid and inclusive growth in our own country. We reached agreements that will benefit every South African.

We secured a clear commitment from the international community to address the high levels of debt which divert spending by developing economies – including our own – on infrastructure, health and education. We placed this issue firmly on the agenda to increase investment on the continent and seize the unique opportunity that Africa presents.

The G20 leaders agreed on the need for increased global investment for climate action. This will be crucial for South Africa as we undertake a just energy transition to a low carbon economy in a manner that protects workers, businesses and communities.

As the G20, we have agreed on the need for scaled up disaster prevention and post-disaster reconstruction to address the rising impact of extreme heat, floods, droughts and wildfires. We raised this issue because a few areas in our country, particularly the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, frequently experience disasters.

We have secured international agreement on a new approach to critical minerals so that they become a source of prosperity and sustainable development in the countries that produce them.

This supports our own ambition to use our extensive endowment of minerals to become a leading global player, while ensuring that beneficiation takes place in South Africa and creates jobs in mining areas.

This has been the People’s G20. It has given new prominence to engagement groups from across global society, bringing together sectors like business, labour, parliaments, scientists, think tanks, women, young people, start-ups, civil society, mayors and the media.

We can be proud of what South Africa has achieved in hosting a successful G20 Presidency and guiding countries towards agreement on complex and important issues. This has been the historic effort to which all South Africans have contributed.

We thank the many people who welcomed visitors to our country, and the security services who ensured that the G20 Leaders’ Summit and all G20 events took place without incident.

We thank all the members of different social sectors who participated in the engagement groups and in other G20 activities throughout the year.

We thank our Premiers and Mayors for having been such welcoming hosts. We thank our Ministers and Deputy Ministers, G20 Sherpas and government officials who guided the deliberations with wisdom and purpose.

Above all, we thank each and every South African for contributing to this success, and for showing the world the strength of our values, the generosity of our people and the power of what we can achieve when we work together. Many of the foreign leaders and delegates who came to our country recognised what our Ubuntu spirit is all about.

The success of the G20 Leader’s Summit, together with the improving performance of our economy and growing confidence in our reform programme, shows that South Africa is a country on the rise.

